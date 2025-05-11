Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • What Happened After India-Pakistan Agreed To Ceasefire On Saturday? A Two-Minute Recap

What Happened After India-Pakistan Agreed To Ceasefire On Saturday? A Two-Minute Recap

After four days of heavy military action involving drone and missile strikes between India and Pakistan, both countries agreed on Saturday to immediately stop all hostilities — not just on land, but also across air and sea.

What Happened After India-Pakistan Agreed To Ceasefire On Saturday? A Two-Minute Recap

After days of heavy military action between India and Pakistan, both countries agreed on Saturday to immediately stop all hostilities


After four days of heavy military action involving drone and missile strikes between India and Pakistan, both countries agreed on Saturday to immediately stop all hostilities — not just on land, but also across air and sea.

What took many by surprise was that the ceasefire was first announced not by either country, but by U.S. President Donald Trump on social media.

Trump breaks the news first

Taking to his platform, Trust Social, Trump wrote, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.”

He added, “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Shortly afterward, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the announcement with a formal statement to the media.

Drone activity in Kashmir breaks the calm hours later

However, peace didn’t last long. Later that same night, residents in Jammu and Kashmir reported spotting several drones in the sky. This was followed by loud explosions that broke the night’s uneasy silence.

The Indian military quickly responded. Air defence systems were activated, and security forces worked to bring down the unidentified aerial objects.

Late-night press briefing confirms ceasefire breach

At around 11 p.m., Vikram Misri held a sudden press briefing. There, he confirmed that Pakistan had violated the ceasefire that evening and assured the public that the armed forces had responded “adequately and appropriately.”

Blackout orders return across multiple states

As tensions rose again, precautionary measures were quickly put back in place. Several parts of Punjab that had lifted blackout orders earlier in the day saw them reinstated overnight.

Districts including Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Patiala, Moga, Kapurthala, and Muktsar were affected.

In Amritsar, the Deputy Commissioner issued an alert at 5:24 a.m., saying the city was still under red alert despite restoring electricity.

“We have restored the power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don’t move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don’t panic,” the official said, according to ANI.

Gujarat and Rajasthan also affected

Similar measures were taken in Gujarat, where blackouts were enforced in Kutch, Jamnagar, Santalpur Taluka, Patan, and Banaskantha.

Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, posted on X, “Several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district. A complete blackout will be implemented now. Please stay safe, don’t panic.”

In Rajasthan, the cities of Jodhpur and Jaisalmer also saw blackout orders come back, just hours after they were lifted.

Soldier injured in Kashmir encounter

In a separate incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota area, an Indian army soldier was injured on Saturday evening after a suspected intruder was spotted near the boundary of the local military station. The White Knight Corps confirmed the soldier’s injury following the encounter.

Pakistan blames India for ceasefire violations

As drone sightings and explosions continued to stir fear in India, the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad insisted that Pakistan was still committed to the ceasefire.

“Notwithstanding the violations being committed by India in some areas, our forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint,” the statement read, according to AFP.

Delhi airport operations remain stable amid airspace tension

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport continued operating without major disruptions, although officials warned travelers of possible delays.

“Delhi Airport operations continue to run smoothly. However, in light of evolving airspace dynamics and heightened security protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, there may be adjustments to flight schedules and longer wait times at security checkpoints,” Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Filed under

India-Pakistan Ceasefire

Chinese Foreign Minister

What Did NSA Ajit Doval Tell Chinese Foreign Minister Over The Phone Call Amid India-Pakistan...
newsx

Watch | Situation Normal In Jammu And Poonch After Night Of No Shelling Or Drone...
newsx

Will Jeff Cobb Make His WWE Debut At Backlash 2025 In A Bloodline Twist?
newsx

Apple To Pay $95 Million Over Siri Secretly Recording Users—Here’s How To Claim
newsx

What Really Happened At Haywood Mall In Greenville—Was It A Shooting Or A Food Court...
newsx

Bombay High Court Blocks OTT Release Of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ Before Theatrical Window Ends
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Did NSA Ajit Doval Tell Chinese Foreign Minister Over The Phone Call Amid India-Pakistan Tensions?

What Did NSA Ajit Doval Tell Chinese Foreign Minister Over The Phone Call Amid India-Pakistan...

Watch | Situation Normal In Jammu And Poonch After Night Of No Shelling Or Drone Activity

Watch | Situation Normal In Jammu And Poonch After Night Of No Shelling Or Drone...

Will Jeff Cobb Make His WWE Debut At Backlash 2025 In A Bloodline Twist?

Will Jeff Cobb Make His WWE Debut At Backlash 2025 In A Bloodline Twist?

Apple To Pay $95 Million Over Siri Secretly Recording Users—Here’s How To Claim

Apple To Pay $95 Million Over Siri Secretly Recording Users—Here’s How To Claim

What Really Happened At Haywood Mall In Greenville—Was It A Shooting Or A Food Court Fight?

What Really Happened At Haywood Mall In Greenville—Was It A Shooting Or A Food Court...

Entertainment

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media