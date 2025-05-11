What Happened After India-Pakistan Agreed To Ceasefire On Saturday? A Two-Minute Recap

After four days of heavy military action involving drone and missile strikes between India and Pakistan, both countries agreed on Saturday to immediately stop all hostilities — not just on land, but also across air and sea.

After four days of heavy military action involving drone and missile strikes between India and Pakistan, both countries agreed on Saturday to immediately stop all hostilities — not just on land, but also across air and sea.

What took many by surprise was that the ceasefire was first announced not by either country, but by U.S. President Donald Trump on social media.

Trump breaks the news first

Taking to his platform, Trust Social, Trump wrote, “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.”

He added, “Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Shortly afterward, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the announcement with a formal statement to the media.

Drone activity in Kashmir breaks the calm hours later

However, peace didn’t last long. Later that same night, residents in Jammu and Kashmir reported spotting several drones in the sky. This was followed by loud explosions that broke the night’s uneasy silence.

The Indian military quickly responded. Air defence systems were activated, and security forces worked to bring down the unidentified aerial objects.

Late-night press briefing confirms ceasefire breach

At around 11 p.m., Vikram Misri held a sudden press briefing. There, he confirmed that Pakistan had violated the ceasefire that evening and assured the public that the armed forces had responded “adequately and appropriately.”

Blackout orders return across multiple states

As tensions rose again, precautionary measures were quickly put back in place. Several parts of Punjab that had lifted blackout orders earlier in the day saw them reinstated overnight.

Districts including Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Pathankot, Patiala, Moga, Kapurthala, and Muktsar were affected.

In Amritsar, the Deputy Commissioner issued an alert at 5:24 a.m., saying the city was still under red alert despite restoring electricity.

“We have restored the power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don’t move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don’t panic,” the official said, according to ANI.

Gujarat and Rajasthan also affected

Similar measures were taken in Gujarat, where blackouts were enforced in Kutch, Jamnagar, Santalpur Taluka, Patan, and Banaskantha.

Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, posted on X, “Several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district. A complete blackout will be implemented now. Please stay safe, don’t panic.”

In Rajasthan, the cities of Jodhpur and Jaisalmer also saw blackout orders come back, just hours after they were lifted.

Soldier injured in Kashmir encounter

In a separate incident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nagrota area, an Indian army soldier was injured on Saturday evening after a suspected intruder was spotted near the boundary of the local military station. The White Knight Corps confirmed the soldier’s injury following the encounter.

Pakistan blames India for ceasefire violations

As drone sightings and explosions continued to stir fear in India, the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad insisted that Pakistan was still committed to the ceasefire.

“Notwithstanding the violations being committed by India in some areas, our forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint,” the statement read, according to AFP.

Delhi airport operations remain stable amid airspace tension

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport continued operating without major disruptions, although officials warned travelers of possible delays.

“Delhi Airport operations continue to run smoothly. However, in light of evolving airspace dynamics and heightened security protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, there may be adjustments to flight schedules and longer wait times at security checkpoints,” Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.