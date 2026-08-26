What Happened At Kirana Hills? Gen Chauhan Reveals How Indian Munition Hit Pakistan’s Nuclear Site

Former Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said India did not deliberately target Pakistan’s Kirana Hills nuclear facility during Operation Sindoor last year, but an Indian loitering ammunition likely struck the site after failing to find its intended target. Chauhan said several such munitions had been sent towards Sargodha, located around 10 km south of Kirana Hills, to look for radars.

Kirana hills details emerge

Explaining what happened, Chauhan said the weapons had a limited loitering time and could strike another location if they failed to detect a target. “Before those strikes, we had sent a lot of loiter ammunition at Sargodha, and Kirana Hills is 10 km north of Sargodha. So the loiter ammunition was looking for radars, which were in and around Sargodha, and it has got a lifetime. It will loiter for about two hours, and if it doesn’t find a target, it will come and hit somewhere. It must have come and hit one of those hills,” General Chauhan was quoted by ANI as saying.

The Kirana Hills are a vast rocky mountain range in Pakistan’s Sargodha district and a designated area under the country’s Ministry of Defence. Locally known as the “Black Mountains” because of their brownish terrain, the range stretches between Rabwah township and Sargodha city.

India had denied targeting nuclear site

The clarification also echoes an earlier statement by Air Marshal AK Bharti, then Director General of Air Operations. On May 12 last year, Bharti had denied that Indian forces targeted the nuclear facility at Kirana Hills during the operation. Asked about the site at a press conference, he said: “Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation. We did not know about it. And we have not hit Kirana Hills, whatever is there.”

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7, 2025, after the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region that killed 26 people. The tri-services operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to the government, more than 100 terrorists were killed.

Operation Sindoor’s Sargodha episode

Pakistan attempted retaliatory strikes in the days that followed, prompting further action by Indian armed forces. On May 10, the Pakistani Army contacted its Indian counterpart, after which the two sides reached a ceasefire understanding.

Speculation after Operation Sindoor had claimed India struck Pakistan’s Mushaf Airbase in Sargodha, which was reportedly linked to underground nuclear storage beneath Kirana Hills. The Indian Air Force denied targeting the facility at the time and has maintained that position. Chauhan’s latest explanation offers a different account: the site may have been hit inadvertently by a loitering munition that failed to locate its intended radar target.

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