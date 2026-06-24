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Home > India News > What Happened At Lohagad Fort In Pune? The Full Story Behind The Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

What Happened At Lohagad Fort In Pune? The Full Story Behind The Ketan Agarwal Murder Case

Ketan Agarwal's death at Lohagad Fort was first seen as an accident. Here's the complete story of the Pune murder case involving Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary.

Ketan Agarwal Pune
Ketan Agarwal Pune

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 10:55 IST

What was first reported as a tragic trekking accident at Pune’s famous Lohagad Fort has now turned into one of Maharashtra’s most shocking murder investigations of 2026. The death of 25-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal, who was just months away from getting married, is now being treated as a planned murder allegedly orchestrated by his fiancée and her alleged lover.

The Trek That Ended In Tragedy

On June 18, 2026, Ketan Agarwal visited Lohagad Fort near Lonavala with his fiancée Siya Goyal to celebrate her birthday. According to the initial version presented to police, Ketan accidentally slipped while taking photographs near a cliff edge and fell into a deep gorge. Rescue teams later recovered his body after a difficult operation. The incident was initially registered as an accidental death.

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Family Refused To Believe It Was An Accident

Ketan’s family immediately questioned the accident theory. Relatives pointed out that he was an experienced trekker and was familiar with outdoor activities. They felt the circumstances surrounding the fall did not add up and repeatedly urged police to investigate further. Their persistence became a major reason why the case remained under scrutiny.

Police Discover A Chilling Conspiracy

As investigators examined mobile phone records, witness statements, CCTV footage and location data, several inconsistencies reportedly emerged in the accounts given by those present at the fort. These findings led police to suspect that the fall was not accidental. Investigators eventually concluded that Ketan had allegedly been pushed into a gorge as part of a planned murder plot disguised as a trekking mishap.

The Alleged Role Of Siya Goyal And Her Lover

Police allege that Siya Goyal was unhappy about the upcoming marriage and was involved in a relationship with another man, identified as Chetan Chaudhary. Investigators claim the two conspired to eliminate Ketan before the wedding. According to the police theory, the Lohagad trek was carefully planned to create an opportunity to carry out the murder while making it appear like an accident. Both were later arrested as the investigation gathered momentum.

The Evidence That Raised Suspicion

Investigators reportedly found multiple clues that strengthened their suspicions. CCTV footage allegedly showed a man wearing a hoodie following the couple during the trek, something police considered unusual given the June weather. Call records also reportedly revealed extensive communication between Siya and Chetan even after her engagement to Ketan. Authorities further examined earlier incidents and possible failed attempts before the final fatal trek.

Wedding Plans Turn Into A Murder Probe

The case shocked many because Ketan and Siya were reportedly preparing for a lavish wedding and had already begun making major arrangements. Friends and family believed they were building a future together, making the allegations even more disturbing. What appeared to be a celebration trip before marriage has now become the centre of a high-profile criminal investigation.

Current Status Of The Case

Police have registered a murder case and arrested the main accused. Investigators are also examining whether additional individuals helped in planning or executing the crime. The investigation remains ongoing, and further evidence may emerge as authorities continue questioning suspects and reviewing digital records.

Conclusion

The Ketan Agarwal case has transformed from a presumed trekking accident into a sensational murder investigation. What allegedly began as a hidden relationship and a desire to avoid marriage ended in the death of a young businessman at one of Maharashtra’s most popular trekking destinations. As the investigation continues, the case serves as a reminder that initial appearances can sometimes conceal a far darker reality.

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Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available news reports and information released by investigating authorities as of June 2026. The allegations mentioned against the accused are part of an ongoing investigation and have not yet been proven in a court of law. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Readers are advised to follow official updates from law enforcement agencies and court proceedings for the latest developments in the case.

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What Happened At Lohagad Fort In Pune? The Full Story Behind The Ketan Agarwal Murder Case
Tags: Chetan ChaudharyKetan AgarwalKetan Agarwal fianceeKetan Agarwal Murder CaseLohagad Fort murderLohagad Fort PunePune crime newsPune murder case 2026

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What Happened At Lohagad Fort In Pune? The Full Story Behind The Ketan Agarwal Murder Case
What Happened At Lohagad Fort In Pune? The Full Story Behind The Ketan Agarwal Murder Case
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