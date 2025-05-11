Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • What Happened Behind The Quiet Ceasefire? A Look Into India’s Response to Pakistan’s Overture

What Happened Behind The Quiet Ceasefire? A Look Into India’s Response to Pakistan’s Overture

It was just after 9 a.m. when Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, India’s Director General of Military Operations, picked up a call on the hotline from his Pakistani counterpart, Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah. What Abdullah had to say was unexpected — he hinted at the possibility of a ceasefire.

What Happened Behind The Quiet Ceasefire? A Look Into India’s Response to Pakistan’s Overture

It was just after 9 a.m. when Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, India’s Director General of Military Operations, picked up a call on the hotline.


It was just after 9 a.m. when Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, India’s Director General of Military Operations, picked up a call on the hotline from his Pakistani counterpart, Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah. What Abdullah had to say was unexpected — he hinted at the possibility of a ceasefire.

Sources say Abdullah even mentioned a recent conversation between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir. That clue made it clear the peace signal was likely coming from the top — possibly directly from Munir himself.

Despite the call, Ghai didn’t engage further. He briefed his superiors, but no green light came from New Delhi to respond.

No mention of Pakistan’s approach in India’s morning briefing

At 10:50 a.m., just over an hour after the hotline conversation, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the media. However, he made no mention of the Pakistani outreach. Instead, Misri focused on outlining the damage India’s Air Force had dealt to Pakistani airbases.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

By that point, the Indian Air Force had already ramped up its operations. And that escalation didn’t stop — even after Rubio called Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar around 11 a.m.

Jaishankar later posted on X, saying, “India’s approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so.” But those watching events unfold noted that India didn’t seem to be backing down, at least not yet.

Top-level meeting shows India in no mood to slow down

If the U.S. was hoping to cool things down, that message didn’t seem to land. Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force — Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. Also present were the heads of India’s Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing — Tapan Deka and Ravi Sinha.

Sources say there was full agreement in the room: India had the upper hand and should hold that position.

India’s edge in the standoff

The Indian leadership considered multiple factors while making decisions — the high morale among the troops, strong firepower, a solid financial position, growing international support, and one strategic asset: the Indian Navy’s dominance in the Indian Ocean, often referred to as a “blue water” advantage.

So when news broke just hours later that India and Pakistan had agreed to pause hostilities, many were left wondering what had changed.

The U.S. card: a call and an intelligence warning

According to CNN, the turning point may have been a phone call on Friday between U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Prime Minister Modi. Vance reportedly shared intelligence suggesting Pakistan was preparing for a major escalation — possibly even hinting at nuclear deployment.

If that warning was meant to push India to ease off, it might have worked — at least in part.

But for some observers, that explanation didn’t fully add up. After all, Pakistan has often made open threats about its nuclear capability. Plus, for 24 hours after that call, India continued to escalate its military response.

In fact, India had even mocked Pakistan for calling — and then abruptly cancelling — a meeting of its National Command Authority, the group responsible for overseeing its nuclear weapons.

No official comment deepens the mystery

Even after the ceasefire understanding was reached, there was silence from India’s top political leadership. Neither Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, nor Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commented on the decision. The ruling BJP also remained quiet.

That silence only added to the confusion — and speculation — about why India agreed to a halt after appearing so determined to maintain pressure.

While the real reasons behind the sudden calm may never be fully known, one thing is clear: the diplomatic and military decisions of those 48 hours involved not just power and strategy, but also deep calculation and perhaps a last-minute warning too serious to ignore.

Also Read: ‘Justice Is Served’: India Hits At PoK Terror Base; Indian Army Launches Operation Sindoor

Filed under

behind the scenes ceasefire India Pakistan

Pune Airport conducts eme

Pune Airport Conducts Emergency Blackout Drill
In a fast-developing situ

Delhi Airport Operations Normal, But Warns Of Delays As 32 Airports Shut
It was just after 9 a.m.

What Happened Behind The Quiet Ceasefire? A Look Into India’s Response to Pakistan’s Overture
newsx

Polish Firm Unveils Jet-Powered Hoverbike ‘Airbike’ on Star Wars Day; Internet Reacts
newsx

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter
newsx

Devotees Welcome Lord Kallazhagar As Chithirai Festival Procession Lights Up Madurai
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Pune Airport Conducts Emergency Blackout Drill

Pune Airport Conducts Emergency Blackout Drill

Delhi Airport Operations Normal, But Warns Of Delays As 32 Airports Shut

Delhi Airport Operations Normal, But Warns Of Delays As 32 Airports Shut

Polish Firm Unveils Jet-Powered Hoverbike ‘Airbike’ on Star Wars Day; Internet Reacts

Polish Firm Unveils Jet-Powered Hoverbike ‘Airbike’ on Star Wars Day; Internet Reacts

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Devotees Welcome Lord Kallazhagar As Chithirai Festival Procession Lights Up Madurai

Devotees Welcome Lord Kallazhagar As Chithirai Festival Procession Lights Up Madurai

Entertainment

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Ravi Mohan’s Rumoured Affair with Kenishaa Francis: Wife Aarthi Breaks Silence in Open Letter

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Vishal Mishra Vows Never To Perform In Turkey And Azerbaijan Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media