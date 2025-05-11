What Happened Behind The Quiet Ceasefire? A Look Into India’s Response to Pakistan’s Overture

It was just after 9 a.m. when Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, India’s Director General of Military Operations, picked up a call on the hotline from his Pakistani counterpart, Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah. What Abdullah had to say was unexpected — he hinted at the possibility of a ceasefire.

Sources say Abdullah even mentioned a recent conversation between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir. That clue made it clear the peace signal was likely coming from the top — possibly directly from Munir himself.

Despite the call, Ghai didn’t engage further. He briefed his superiors, but no green light came from New Delhi to respond.

No mention of Pakistan’s approach in India’s morning briefing

At 10:50 a.m., just over an hour after the hotline conversation, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed the media. However, he made no mention of the Pakistani outreach. Instead, Misri focused on outlining the damage India’s Air Force had dealt to Pakistani airbases.

By that point, the Indian Air Force had already ramped up its operations. And that escalation didn’t stop — even after Rubio called Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar around 11 a.m.

Jaishankar later posted on X, saying, “India’s approach has always been measured and responsible and remains so.” But those watching events unfold noted that India didn’t seem to be backing down, at least not yet.

Top-level meeting shows India in no mood to slow down

If the U.S. was hoping to cool things down, that message didn’t seem to land. Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, and the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force — Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. Also present were the heads of India’s Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing — Tapan Deka and Ravi Sinha.

Sources say there was full agreement in the room: India had the upper hand and should hold that position.

India’s edge in the standoff

The Indian leadership considered multiple factors while making decisions — the high morale among the troops, strong firepower, a solid financial position, growing international support, and one strategic asset: the Indian Navy’s dominance in the Indian Ocean, often referred to as a “blue water” advantage.

So when news broke just hours later that India and Pakistan had agreed to pause hostilities, many were left wondering what had changed.

The U.S. card: a call and an intelligence warning

According to CNN, the turning point may have been a phone call on Friday between U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance and Prime Minister Modi. Vance reportedly shared intelligence suggesting Pakistan was preparing for a major escalation — possibly even hinting at nuclear deployment.

If that warning was meant to push India to ease off, it might have worked — at least in part.

But for some observers, that explanation didn’t fully add up. After all, Pakistan has often made open threats about its nuclear capability. Plus, for 24 hours after that call, India continued to escalate its military response.

In fact, India had even mocked Pakistan for calling — and then abruptly cancelling — a meeting of its National Command Authority, the group responsible for overseeing its nuclear weapons.

No official comment deepens the mystery

Even after the ceasefire understanding was reached, there was silence from India’s top political leadership. Neither Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, nor Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commented on the decision. The ruling BJP also remained quiet.

That silence only added to the confusion — and speculation — about why India agreed to a halt after appearing so determined to maintain pressure.

While the real reasons behind the sudden calm may never be fully known, one thing is clear: the diplomatic and military decisions of those 48 hours involved not just power and strategy, but also deep calculation and perhaps a last-minute warning too serious to ignore.