What Happened in Kerala’s Wayanad Tunnel Project? Landslide Near Meppady Traps Several | Watch

A landslide at an under-construction tunnel project in Kerala’s Wayanad district has triggered a major rescue operation after several people were feared trapped. The incident took place near Meppady on Tuesday which left multiple workers injured and also damaged vehicles at the site. NDRF teams, police, and fire officials have rushed to the spot as rescue operations continue. According to reports, the landslide occurred near Meenakshi Bridge at Kalladi where work on a tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts was underway.

What Happened in Kerala’s Wayanad Tunnel Project?

At least six people were injured in the landslide and three people are fear dead in the landslide which caused due to heavy rainfall. Police, fire officials, and the local administration are carrying out a search and rescue operation. Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on their way. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital, and no casualties have been reported so far.

#WATCH | Wayanad, Keralam | Six people injured in landslide at Wayanad-Kalladi tunnel construction site amid heavy rainfall; Police and Administration are carrying out a search and rescue operation here. Two teams of NDRF are on their way to the landslide site pic.twitter.com/jSLF4DM1u4 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2026







Officials said local residents managed to rescue three workers who were present at the tunnel project site.

The area also has a few houses and homestays. Meanwhile, Several vehicles used to transport tunnel workers were damaged in the landslide.

Keralam | Five people are injured after rubble from the Wayanad-Kalladi tunnel construction site slides down due to heavy rains in the area. The injured are admitted to a local hospital. There is no casualty in the incident: Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2026







Rescue teams including police and NDRF personnel, are continuing the search to find more people who are trapped inside the debris.

Kerala CM Holds Rescue Meeting

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheeshan on Tuesday held an emergency meeting following the Wayanad landslide and directed Wayanad Minister T Siddique to coordinate rescue and relief operations.

The Chief Minister also instructed Revenue Minister AP Anil Kumar and Agriculture Minister T Siddique to immediately proceed to Wayanad and oversee the situation on the ground.

CM Satheeshan also spoke with the Wayanad District Collector over the phone to take stock of the situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Wayanad & Kozhikode on Tuesday, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Kerala, while Kannur and Kasaragod are likely to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

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