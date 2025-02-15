What Happened In New Delhi Railway Station After Train Cancellations? Several Injured, Incident Decoded

A stampede broke out at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night, leaving several passengers injured. The incident was reported at 9:55 PM, prompting immediate action from railway authorities and security personnel.

According to reports, the chaos erupted on platforms 14 and 15 after two trains bound for Prayagraj were abruptly canceled. The sudden announcement triggered panic among the crowd, leading to a stampede.

A stampede broke out at New Delhi Railway Station tonight, in which several people were injured. The incident was reported at 9:55 pm, after which the railway administration and security personnel reached the spot. Advertisement · Scroll to continue The incident took place on platform number 14 and 15 of New… pic.twitter.com/QBQjIHS1No — Amit Bhardwaj (@AmmyBhardwaj) February 15, 2025

The Delhi Fire Service received an emergency call around 9:55-9:56 PM, following which four fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. Emergency medical teams are providing aid to the injured, while additional security personnel have been deployed to restore order.

Railway Police and Delhi Police have reached the station (New Delhi Railway station). The situation is under control, and the injured have been taken to the hospital: Ministry of Railway pic.twitter.com/SgmE0gmsLt — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025

Railway Administration Responds

The railway administration has appealed to passengers to remain calm and avoid rumors. Authorities are investigating whether adequate crowd management measures were in place before the train cancellations.

There is rising public anger over the incident, with passengers questioning the handling of the situation by railway officials. Sources suggest that special helpline numbers may be issued soon for affected passengers.

The situation remains under control, but further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

(Developing Story)