Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • What Happened In New Delhi Railway Station After Train Cancellations? Several Injured, Incident Decoded

What Happened In New Delhi Railway Station After Train Cancellations? Several Injured, Incident Decoded

A stampede broke out at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night, leaving several passengers injured. The incident was reported at 9:55 PM, prompting immediate action from railway authorities and security personnel. 

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
What Happened In New Delhi Railway Station After Train Cancellations? Several Injured, Incident Decoded


A stampede broke out at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday night, leaving several passengers injured. The incident was reported at 9:55 PM, prompting immediate action from railway authorities and security personnel.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to reports, the chaos erupted on platforms 14 and 15 after two trains bound for Prayagraj were abruptly canceled. The sudden announcement triggered panic among the crowd, leading to a stampede.

The Delhi Fire Service received an emergency call around 9:55-9:56 PM, following which four fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. Emergency medical teams are providing aid to the injured, while additional security personnel have been deployed to restore order.

Railway Administration Responds

The railway administration has appealed to passengers to remain calm and avoid rumors. Authorities are investigating whether adequate crowd management measures were in place before the train cancellations.

There is rising public anger over the incident, with passengers questioning the handling of the situation by railway officials. Sources suggest that special helpline numbers may be issued soon for affected passengers.

The situation remains under control, but further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

(Developing Story)

Filed under

New Delhi Railway Station Train Cancelled

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over New Delhi Railway Station Stampede, Assures Assistance

PM Modi Expresses Grief Over New Delhi Railway Station Stampede, Assures Assistance

15 People Dead In A Tragic Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi LG, Rajnath Singh Mourns

15 People Dead In A Tragic Stampede At New Delhi Railway Station, Delhi LG, Rajnath...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Receives Second Batch of Deportees From The US, Targets Centre

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Receives Second Batch of Deportees From The US, Targets Centre

BREAKING: Stampede-Like Situation At New Delhi Railway Station, More Than 10 Injured

BREAKING: Stampede-Like Situation At New Delhi Railway Station, More Than 10 Injured

Greg Sharpe, Iconic Nebraska Football Announcer, Passes Away At 61 After Cancer Battle

Greg Sharpe, Iconic Nebraska Football Announcer, Passes Away At 61 After Cancer Battle

Entertainment

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Chhaava Creates History: Surpasses Sky Force With Massive ₹33.10 Crore Debut, Breaks Multiple Records

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga Unveiled—Fans Predict Aashiqui 3

Watch | Teaser Out: Kartik Aaryan & Sreeleela’s First Look From Anurag Basu’s Romantic Saga

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Where Is Ranveer Allahbadia? Podcaster Says He’s Getting Death Threats, Promises He ‘Won’t Run Away’

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Apoorva Mukhija Faces Death Threats Amid India’s Got Latent YouTube Controversy

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s Remarks

Amish Tripathi And Kunal Kamra Engage in Heated Debate Over Sati Practice After Ola CEO

Lifestyle

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox