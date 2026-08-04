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Home > India News > What Happened To Delhi-Phuket Air India Flight That Injured 11 Passengers? Airline Responds

What Happened To Delhi-Phuket Air India Flight That Injured 11 Passengers? Airline Responds

Air India flight AI2379 from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe mid-air turbulence during cruise, resulting in a sudden drop in altitude.

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, where medical teams provided immediate assistance to the affected individuals.
The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, where medical teams provided immediate assistance to the affected individuals.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 15:26 IST

An Air India aircraft operating a flight from Phuket to Delhi encountered severe turbulence while flying, leading to a sudden drop in altitude which caused injuries to some passengers and cabin crew members. According to reports, flight AI2379, however, landed safely at Delhi International Airport, and all passengers and crew members have safely disembarked.

What Happened to Delhi-Phuket Air India Flight

On Tuesday, some passengers and crew members onboard Air India flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, suffered injuries due to severe turbulence during flight, which caused a sudden drop in altitude. According to Air India, “There have been no serious injuries as of now. A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel,” an Air India spokesperson said. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers and crew members have safely disembarked.

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Air India Assisting Affected Passengers

In response to the incident, an Air India spokesperson reiterated that passenger and crew welfare remains the airline’s utmost priority. The spokesperson stated, “We are extending full care and support to the affected individuals and are actively coordinating with airport teams to ensure their comfort. Furthermore, Air India is cooperating fully with civil aviation authorities in their investigation into the cause of the severe turbulence.”

Also Read: Who Is Udhayanidhi Stalin? Madras HC Grants Him Relief in Case Over ‘Derogatory’ Remarks Against Trisha

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What Happened To Delhi-Phuket Air India Flight That Injured 11 Passengers? Airline Responds
Tags: Air India AI2379 flight incidentAir India AI2379 turbulenceAir India flight sudden altitude dropAir India Phuket Delhi flight newsAir India Phuket to Delhi turbulencehome-hero-pos-1

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What Happened To Delhi-Phuket Air India Flight That Injured 11 Passengers? Airline Responds
What Happened To Delhi-Phuket Air India Flight That Injured 11 Passengers? Airline Responds
What Happened To Delhi-Phuket Air India Flight That Injured 11 Passengers? Airline Responds
What Happened To Delhi-Phuket Air India Flight That Injured 11 Passengers? Airline Responds

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