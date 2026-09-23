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Home > India News > What Happened To The Nithari Case Accused? Surendra Koli Post-Mortem Report Reveals Cause Of Death

What Happened To The Nithari Case Accused? Surendra Koli Post-Mortem Report Reveals Cause Of Death

Nithari case accused Surendra Koli died from asphyxia caused by ante mortem hanging, according to his post mortem report. He was found hanging at his tea stall in Haridwar days after his final acquittal in all 13 cases linked to the Nithari killings.

What Happened To The Nithari Case Accused? (Photo: X)
What Happened To The Nithari Case Accused? (Photo: X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 16:17 IST

Surendra Koli, infamously known as the “Butcher of Nithari” and the central accused in the sensational Nithari killings, died due to asphyxia caused by hanging, according to sources quoted by NDTV from the post mortem report. The report stated that the cause of death was asphyxia due to ante mortem hanging, effectively ruling out any external trauma before death.

Found Hanging At Haridwar Tea Stall

Koli, who was acquitted in all 13 cases linked to the Nithari killings last year, was found hanging at his tea stall in Haridwar last week, police said. The development came as a shock given his eventual acquittal after years of legal battle, and some family members had earlier raised questions surrounding the circumstances of his death.

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No Injury Marks Found On Body

At the time of discovery, police said no injury marks were visible on Koli’s body, although traces of blood were noticed near his nose and mouth. Investigators said the case prima facie appears to be one of suicide by hanging, though the post mortem findings have now added clarity to the sequence of events.

Financial Hardship And Mental Stress

According to police, Koli had begun selling tea from a small rented shop in Haridwar’s Saptarishi area just four days before he was found dead. He was reportedly facing severe financial hardship and mental stress, and had borrowed Rs 5,000 to set up the modest stall in an attempt to rebuild his life.

A Life Lived In Hiding

Police revealed that Koli had been living under a concealed identity and was forced to change rooms four times within a short span in Haridwar. He reportedly had to repeatedly quit jobs since he could not furnish an Aadhaar card or undergo mandatory police verification, leaving him isolated and financially unstable even after his acquittal.

Revisiting The Nithari Case

The Nithari case had shaken the nation in 2006, when skeletal remains, skulls and bones were discovered near a bungalow belonging to businessman Moninder Singh Pandher in Noida’s Sector 31. Koli, who worked as domestic help at the residence, was the prime accused, while Pandher, a co accused, spent years in jail before being acquitted in October 2023.

Final Acquittal In 2025

Koli was ultimately acquitted by the Supreme Court in 2025 in the final and 13th case connected to the killings, having earlier been cleared in the other 12 related cases, bringing a long and harrowing legal saga to a close just before his death.

Also Read: No CNG Without Certificate? IGL’s New Rule Could Stop Refuelling, Check Required Document Before You Fill Up

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What Happened To The Nithari Case Accused? Surendra Koli Post-Mortem Report Reveals Cause Of Death

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What Happened To The Nithari Case Accused? Surendra Koli Post-Mortem Report Reveals Cause Of Death

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What Happened To The Nithari Case Accused? Surendra Koli Post-Mortem Report Reveals Cause Of Death
What Happened To The Nithari Case Accused? Surendra Koli Post-Mortem Report Reveals Cause Of Death
What Happened To The Nithari Case Accused? Surendra Koli Post-Mortem Report Reveals Cause Of Death
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What Happened To The Nithari Case Accused? Surendra Koli Post-Mortem Report Reveals Cause Of Death

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