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Home > India News > What Happened With Sonam Wangchuk at Safdarjung Hospital? Viral Video Shows Heated Moments With Security

What Happened With Sonam Wangchuk at Safdarjung Hospital? Viral Video Shows Heated Moments With Security

A viral video shows Sonam Wangchuk confronting security personnel at Safdarjung Hospital before his transfer to Medanta. Here's what happened, the hospital's clarification, and why he ended his 26-day hunger strike.

What Happened With Sonam Wangchuk at Safdarjung Hospital? Viral Video Shows Heated Moments With Security

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 13:36 IST

A video of educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is going viral on social media which shows him arguing with security personnel at Safdarjung Hospital. The video was released by the activist himself on his YouTube channel, sharing what happened during the time he was leaving the hospital. The decison of leaving the Safdurjung Hospital came after the Delhi High Court permitted his transfer to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. 

What Happened When Sonam Wangchuk Left Safdarjung Hospital? 

In the viral video, Sonam Wangchuk is seen arguing with security personnel. He accused them of harassing him while he was on a hunger strike. During the confession, he says, “Ask them to arrest me, ask them to arrest me, arrest me. Why is this [harassing] me for three hours on the 20th day of my hunger?” 

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Later, Wangchuk is heard saying, “You all are harassing me. If I die of stress, it will be your responsibility.”

He also repeatedly asks the security personnel to open the doors so he can leave. In the video, he says, “Please open, I am going. Arrest me. Why are you forcing… people, this is torture. Now arrest me if you want, you understand? Arrest me, arrest me. You can stop me wherever, let the nation know how.” 

Viral Video Shows Sonam Wangchuk on Hospital Floor 

The viral video also shows Wangchuk lying on the hospital floor as security personnel were stopping him from leaving the hospital. In the recorded video, he can be heard saying, “Take pictures, Let’s see who snatches your phone.” 

But soon after, someone tried to snatch a phone from the member of his team’s hand to stop them from making the video. 

What Safdarjung Hospital Says in Clarification?

Officials confirmed that the viral video where Sonam Wangchuk was seen arguing with security officials and hospital staff was recorded on July 21. It was the same day the Delhi High Court granted him permission to make a shift to Medanta Hospital. 

According to the hospital, Wangchuk wanted to leave based on media reports about the court’s decision, even though the formal written order had not yet reached the administration. “The video was reportedly recorded before the hospital administration received the written order of the high court. At that time, Mr Wangchuk insisted on leaving the hospital based on information available in the media,” the statement said, PTI reported.

“It is pertinent to note that Mr Wangchuk was handed over to the team of doctors from Medanta Gurugram on the same day at 6:40 pm, immediately after the written order was received by the hospital,” it said.

Why Did Sonam Wangchuk End His Hunger Strike Without Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation?

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 26-day prolonged hunger strike without the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, raising questions among protesters. As per the activist, he took this decision as his priority is protesters and he doesn’t want the Centre to take any legal action against people who took part in the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march led by Cockroach Janta Party over the alleged NEET UG paper leak, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. 



In a YouTube video posted late Friday night, he said the resignation was “certainly a factor”, but he did not demand it during negotiations with the Centre because his priority was to prevent any legal actions against protesters.

“I don’t consider it essential for me to personally bring about this resignation,” he explained in a 24-minute video recorded from his hospital bed.

“Their reputation is being tarnished nationwide, and people are angry and filled with hatred,” Wangchuk said.

“I knew that they (Centre) wouldn’t be able to hold out for long this way and would submit the resignation sooner or later. I knew the resignation issue would resolve itself quickly since they were the ones suffering the consequences, so I didn’t press too hard on that,” he said.

Also Read: 21-Year-Old Injured in Delhi CJP Protest Taken Off Ventilator After 72 Hours, Condition Stable 

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What Happened With Sonam Wangchuk at Safdarjung Hospital? Viral Video Shows Heated Moments With Security
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What Happened With Sonam Wangchuk at Safdarjung Hospital? Viral Video Shows Heated Moments With Security

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What Happened With Sonam Wangchuk at Safdarjung Hospital? Viral Video Shows Heated Moments With Security
What Happened With Sonam Wangchuk at Safdarjung Hospital? Viral Video Shows Heated Moments With Security
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