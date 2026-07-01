What Is 130th Amendment Bill to Remove PM, CM | What Does It Propose?

The central government is seeking approval of Parliament for the proposed 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session, as the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) has submitted its report, according to sources.

The government has introduced the bill during the 2025 Monsoon Session, but at that time the bill was referred to the JPC after several Opposition parties demanded a detailed review. The committee is now expected to present its findings at the beginning of the upcoming session, clearing the route for the government to bring legislation forward for debate and voting.

What Is the 130th Amendment Bill and Its Proposal?

This latest amendment aims to introduce an automatic removal mechanism for a Prime Minister or Chief Minister who remains under arrest for 30 days or more under any specified serious offences, which includes corruption-related cases.

If the bill is passed, it would be a major change to India’s constitutional framework by creating a new condition under which the country’s top elected executive leaders could lose office. The supporters of the bill could strengthen accountability in public office. Critics, however, have raised concerns about its constitutional and political implications, which marks the legislation one of the most closely watched proposals in Parliament.

Why Does the Bill Need a Special Majority?

Unlike an ordinary law, a constitutional amendment must satisfy the requirements laid down under Article 368 of the Constitution. This means the Bill must secure a two-thirds majority of members present and voting in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. It must also meet all other constitutional requirements applicable to amendments, making its passage more challenging than regular legislation.

Has the NDA’s Position Improved?

Following the West Bengal Assembly election, where the BJP recorded a decisive victory, 20 Trinamool Congress MLAs joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), which later extended support to the NDA.

In the Lok Sabha, six MPs from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena merged with Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, taking the NDA’s strength to around 330 seats. While this improves the alliance’s position, it still falls short of the two-thirds majority required for a constitutional amendment.

The NDA has gained strong ground in the Rajya Sabha as seven Aam Aadmi Party MPs joined the BJP, which has increased its strength to 141 members in the 242-member House. With the support of 10 nominated and independent members, the support would rise to 151. This number is more than enough for the simple majority; however, it is still short of the required two-thirds mark (special majority).

Regional Parties Could Hold the Key