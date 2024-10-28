What Is A Census And How Is The Census Data Collected?

The preparation and execution of a census require significant resources, yielding comprehensive data about the makeup of regions and communities. This information enables leaders and citizens to make informed decisions for enhancing living, working, and recreational spaces.

Sources indicate that the government aims to launch the next population census in 2025 after a four-year postponement. This comprehensive survey is set to start in 2025 and is expected to continue into 2026. Following the completion of the census, the process of delimiting Lok Sabha constituencies will commence, with an estimated completion around 2028, according to sources.

This announcement comes amidst demands from various opposition parties for a caste-based census. However, the government has not yet issued a decision, nor provided specific details on the upcoming census procedures.

What Is A Census?

A census is a process for counting the population of a country, state, or other region, gathering details about its demographics, including age, gender, occupation, and often, agricultural and business activities. Most national governments, following United Nations guidelines, conduct censuses every five to ten years.

Census data serves purposes in research, marketing, and planning, influencing decisions like where to build schools or introduce public transport routes. In certain countries, it’s also used to determine a community’s representation in government. In the United States, for instance, regions with larger populations gain more representation in state government.

Historical Censuses

In ancient times, governments relied on census data to shape their governance. For example, in ancient Rome, men were required to report their family and property details to census officials, who then assigned social status based on property value, granting more rights to wealthier citizens.

One notable historical census was the Domesday Book, a 1086 survey of England’s wealth under King William I. Assessors recorded property, livestock, and crops to determine taxes. This census provided William with an understanding of his kingdom’s resources and assets shortly after he conquered England.

The Incan Empire in the 15th century conducted a unique census without a written language, using quipus, or cords knotted in specific patterns, to record data. These cords, made of llama or alpaca hair or cotton, were managed by quipucamayocs, or quipu officials, who documented population details, including ages, jobs, and wealth. A few remote villages in Peru still use quipu systems today for local records.

National Censuses

Today, most countries use censuses for planning purposes. Technological advancements have helped modernize census-taking and improve participation. Australia, for example, began allowing online census submissions in 2006 to boost response rates. By 2011, it also implemented the Australian Statistical Geography Standard for more detailed, location-specific data collection.

The organization of census data varies by country, based on factors like land area, government type, and resources. Brazil, covering roughly 8.5 million square kilometers, maintains one of the most extensive census records, detailing data from national to neighborhood levels.

In 2010, Brazil introduced methods to enhance participation in remote areas, including the use of handheld devices that could translate questionnaires into indigenous languages, increasing engagement in diverse communities.

Historical census data reveals shifts in a country’s population and provides insights into its societal and political landscape. In Uganda, early 20th-century censuses counted populations by “huts” rather than individuals. Later, during the colonial period, censuses recorded African and non-African residents separately, often correlating ancestry with social standing. Following independence in 1962, Uganda’s censuses became inclusive of all ethnic groups.

How Is Census Data Collected ?

Census data can be gathered through several methods, including:

Questionnaires: These are essential for censuses, comprising lists of questions designed to gather citizen information. Questions are regularly updated to match the country’s evolving needs.

Mail or In-Person Contact: Statistical agencies reach out to a designated head of each household, either by mail or in person, to request census information.

Online Forms: Data can also be collected via online forms, offering a convenient digital option.

Canvassing: In certain cases, census data is gathered through door-to-door canvassing.

Enumerators: Employed census takers, known as enumerators, may follow up with non-respondents through in-person or phone interviews.

Intelligent Character Recognition (ICR): This technology interprets handwritten responses on scanned census documents.

Personal Digital Assistant (PDA): Handheld digital devices can be used to record census responses efficiently.

Automated Telephone Interviews: Census data may also be collected through automated phone interviews, allowing remote data capture.

