What Is A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC)? As The One Nation One Election Bill Introduced In Parliament

A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is a special committee formed by the Indian Parliament, consisting of members from both the Lok Sabha (Lower House) and the Rajya Sabha (Upper House).

The most talked about ‘One Nation One Election Bill’ has been finally introduced in the parliament today by the law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in the lower house. The speaker will give a judgement of passing the bill to JPC.

What Is JPC ?

A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is a special committee formed by the Indian Parliament, consisting of members from both the Lok Sabha (Lower House) and the Rajya Sabha (Upper House). Its primary function is to investigate specific issues, examine bills, or conduct inquiries on matters that require detailed scrutiny and analysis. JPCs are constituted to address important matters where the government or Parliament believes that in-depth examination and discussion are needed before proceeding with legislation or policy implementation.

The JPC is often tasked with studying complex bills that may have wide-reaching consequences or involve intricate legal, financial, or constitutional matters. These committees are given the authority to summon witnesses, call for documents, and gather evidence to provide comprehensive recommendations to the Parliament.

When is the Joint Parliamentary Committee in Function Amid Bill Introduction?

The functioning of a Joint Parliamentary Committee generally occurs after a bill is introduced in Parliament. If the bill is considered significant or controversial, a JPC may be formed to review and analyze its provisions in greater detail before it moves forward in the legislative process.

Here is a general timeline of when the JPC can become involved:

Bill Introduction: A bill is introduced in either the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. It may be introduced by a government minister or, in some cases, by a private member of Parliament. Referral to a Committee: If the bill is deemed complex, contentious, or needing expert review, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha or the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha may refer it to a Parliamentary Committee. In the case of larger, more controversial bills, a JPC may be formed. Examination and Review: The JPC reviews the bill, holding meetings, calling for evidence, and conducting research on the issues raised by the bill. The committee may invite experts, stakeholders, and concerned parties to present their views and offer recommendations. Submission of Report: After thorough examination, the JPC submits its findings and recommendations in the form of a report to both Houses of Parliament. The report may include suggestions for amendments or modifications to the bill. Consideration by Parliament: Once the JPC submits its report, Parliament debates the findings and considers any proposed amendments. The bill then moves forward through the regular legislative process, including discussions, voting, and, if necessary, further amendments.

JPCs are generally established for specific bills or issues that are seen as requiring a deeper level of scrutiny, such as issues involving national security, corruption, economic policies, or sensitive legal changes. They play an essential role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and well-informed decision-making in the legislative process.

Also Read: Desh Nahi, Chair Khatre Me Tha’: JP Nadda Takes Jibe On Emergency In Parliament