What Is A Nationwide Security Mock Drill And What To Expect On May 7 Across India?

India plans a massive civil defence mock drill on May 7 across 244 districts, simulating air raids and emergency responses amid heightened tensions with Pakistan.

In response to heightened security threats following a deadly terrorist attack and ongoing cross-border shelling, the Central Government has directed all states and Union Territories to conduct a nationwide civil defence mock drill on Wednesday, May 7, to assess and improve emergency preparedness in the event of a hostile attack.

This large-scale exercise comes just weeks after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, and amid ongoing cross-border firing by Pakistan, intensifying the need for nationwide civilian readiness.

What Is a Mock Drill?

A mock drill is a simulated emergency used to train people and organisations to respond effectively during real crises. It allows participants to practice their roles in situations like air raids, fires, earthquakes, medical emergencies, or terror attacks, without actual risk.

These drills involve evacuation procedures, first aid training, fire safety responses, and lockdown simulations, helping communities understand what to do when real disasters strike.

What to Expect During the May 7 Drill

According to a Union Home Ministry notification, this will be the first such exercise since the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and aims to evaluate multiple layers of preparedness:

Air raid sirens will be tested to check their effectiveness in alerting citizens to aerial threats.

Civilians will be trained to respond safely during air strikes using basic civil defence techniques.

Hotline and radio communication systems between local civil authorities and the Indian Air Force will be activated and tested.

Blackout drills will be carried out, where residents may be asked to turn off all lights to simulate conditions during air raids.

Shadow rooms, or backup control rooms, will be tested for functionality in the event primary control centers are hit.

Critical infrastructure, such as airfields, refineries, and rail yards, will be shielded in mock scenarios to avoid detection and attacks.

Students and civilians will receive practical training on first aid, fire safety equipment handling, and emergency shelter techniques.

Rescue teams, firefighters, and evacuation forces will practice moving people from danger zones to safe areas.

Who Will Participate?

The massive drill will take place in 244 civil defence districts and involve coordinated efforts from:

District authorities

Civil defence volunteers

Home guards

National Cadet Corps (NCC)

National Service Scheme (NSS)

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS)

Students and civilians

The exercise aims to strengthen grassroots awareness and response capabilities at all levels of society.

Blackout Drills Begin in Punjab

As part of early preparations, cantonment zones in Ferozepur, Punjab, recently switched off lights to carry out blackout simulations. Similar drills are expected to continue across other sensitive regions as India remains on high alert.

