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Home > India News > What Is Agni-6 Missile? Know Its Range, Speed, Technology; Could India’s Next ICBM Reach US Territory?

What Is Agni-6 Missile? Know Its Range, Speed, Technology; Could India’s Next ICBM Reach US Territory?

The next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is envisioned to feature a strike range exceeding 10,000 kilometers, significantly advancing India’s strategic reach beyond the existing Agni-5.

Agni-6 ballistic missile. (Source:Social media)
Agni-6 ballistic missile. (Source:Social media)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 12:58 IST

India’s Agni-6 missile has emerged as a major focus of attention after DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat said the organisation is ready to proceed with development of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a range exceeding 10,000 km, subject to government approval. However, many technical details about Agni-6 remain unconfirmed publicly.

What Is Agni-6?

Agni-6 is expected to be the next-generation addition to India’s Agni family of strategic ballistic missiles. Unlike the existing Agni-V, which has a range of more than 5,000 km, Agni-6 is being discussed as a true long-range ICBM capable of extending India’s strategic reach significantly farther.

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What Could Be Its Range and Speed?

Open-source estimates have placed the potential range of Agni-6 at more than 10,000 km, although this has not been officially confirmed as the missile’s final specification. Earlier reports and DRDO material have cited possible ranges between 10,000 and 12,000 km. Its exact speed is also not publicly established. As a ballistic missile, its re-entry vehicle would travel at hypersonic velocity during the terminal phase. For comparison, DRDO material says the Agni-V can reach around 8.16 km per second, or roughly Mach 24, during its flight.

What Technology Could Agni-6 Use?

One of the most significant technologies associated with the next-generation missile is MIRV — Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle. This allows a single missile to carry multiple re-entry vehicles aimed at different targets. India has already demonstrated MIRV capability with an advanced Agni missile. In May 2026, the Ministry of Defence confirmed a successful flight test involving multiple payloads directed towards different targets.

Could Agni-6 Reach the United States?

Potentially, yes — if its reported range exceeds 10,000 km. A missile with such a range would theoretically bring parts of the continental United States within reach from suitable launch locations. However, Agni-6 has not yet been publicly demonstrated at such a range, and its final range, configuration and operational status remain subject to development and official confirmation. For now, Agni-6 should therefore be viewed as a planned next-generation strategic capability, rather than an operational missile with publicly verified 10,000-km-plus performance.

Also Read: Nepal Floods: 108 Indians Rescued, Over 275 Still Missing As Search Operations Continue

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What Is Agni-6 Missile? Know Its Range, Speed, Technology; Could India’s Next ICBM Reach US Territory?
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What Is Agni-6 Missile? Know Its Range, Speed, Technology; Could India’s Next ICBM Reach US Territory?

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What Is Agni-6 Missile? Know Its Range, Speed, Technology; Could India’s Next ICBM Reach US Territory?
What Is Agni-6 Missile? Know Its Range, Speed, Technology; Could India’s Next ICBM Reach US Territory?
What Is Agni-6 Missile? Know Its Range, Speed, Technology; Could India’s Next ICBM Reach US Territory?
What Is Agni-6 Missile? Know Its Range, Speed, Technology; Could India’s Next ICBM Reach US Territory?

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