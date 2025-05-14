Home
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
  What Is Akashteer? India's AI-Powered Air Defence System Stuns World After Blindsiding Pakistani Drones

What Is Akashteer? India’s AI-Powered Air Defence System Stuns World After Blindsiding Pakistani Drones

Akashteer is a core component of India’s broader C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) architecture.

What Is Akashteer? India’s AI-Powered Air Defence System Stuns World After Blindsiding Pakistani Drones

Akashteer is an indigenous Artificial Intelligence-powered Air Defence System


On the night between May 8 and 9, Pakistan launched coordinated drone and missile attacks along the western border of India, targeting 26 strategic sites. Despite the intensity, India’s advanced air defence mechanisms intercepted and neutralized the aerial threats.

A day later, fresh drone sightings near Indian airspace indicated continued aggression. However, India’s next-generation air defence system, Akashteer, effectively thwarted these attempts.

What is Akashteer: India’s ‘Iron Dome’ Alternative?

Akashteer is a cutting-edge, AI-driven air defence system developed through a collaboration between the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). Designed to protect Indian airspace against drones, missiles, UAVs, and loitering munitions, the system represents a major technological leap in automated defence infrastructure.

Fully Indigenous and Free from Foreign Dependency

Akashteer is touted as India’s first operational AI war-cloud, built entirely with domestically sourced technology, eliminating the need for foreign components or satellite links. Unlike Pakistan’s outdated HQ-9 and HQ-16 systems, which failed to detect or intercept Indian threats, Akashteer operated with precision, successfully halting all incoming aerial intrusions.

According to DD News, Akashteer operates within a real-time command framework, offering a unified aerial surveillance dashboard for radars, control rooms, and air defence guns.

The system automates the detection, tracking, and engagement process by integrating sensor data, radar feeds, and satellite intelligence, allowing for instantaneous countermeasures without human delay.

Part of India’s C4ISR Defence Framework

Akashteer is a core component of India’s broader C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) architecture.

It functions in sync with ISRO satellites and NAVIC GPS, combining data from multiple platforms to generate a comprehensive air threat map. This integration ensures faster threat identification and engagement, minimizing risks and maximizing responsiveness.

One of the standout features of Akashteer is its ability to track hostile drones without active radar, relying on stealth-based surveillance, AI analytics, and satellite imaging.

It can detect, evaluate, and neutralize targets using intelligent drone swarms without emitting any detectable signals, making it a formidable tool in modern aerial warfare.

Mounted on a vehicle platform, Akashteer offers mobility and operational flexibility in hostile environments. Its drones can autonomously change flight routes, select targets, and execute strikes without manual control. The system also prevents friendly fire incidents through precise target verification and inter-unit coordination.

Key Components and Technologies Integrated

Akashteer integrates several advanced components including:

3D tactical radars

Low-level lightweight radars

The Akash missile system

AI-based command decision modules

Ground-based air defence coordination tools

These technologies together allow rapid and accurate threat engagement, even in heavily contested airspaces.

With Akashteer, India becomes the first non-Western nation to field an integrated combat platform that unifies AI warfare, indigenous satellite monitoring, and autonomous drone strikes in real time. According to DD News, “Akashteer sees, decides, and strikes faster than any known system deployed globally.”

As Pakistan struggles with outdated air defence responses, India’s Akashteer system proves to be a game-changer, offering unmatched speed, precision, and autonomy. With such innovations, India solidifies its position as a global leader in AI-based defence technology.

