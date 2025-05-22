What Is Amrit Bharat Station Scheme? All You Need To Know About The 103 Redeveloped Railway Stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 103 redeveloped railway stations across India under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). He launched the stations virtually from Bikaner, Rajasthan, marking another major milestone in Indian Railways’ push for modernization.
According to the Ministry of Railways, these upgraded stations span 86 districts across 18 states and union territories, and the project has been completed at a combined cost of over ₹1,100 crore.
Among the redeveloped stations are five key ones in Karnataka — Munirabad, Bagalkot, Gadag, Gokak Road, and Dharwad — all of which now feature improved infrastructure, enhanced aesthetics, and better amenities for passengers.
What Is the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme?
The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a long-term initiative by the Indian Railways aimed at upgrading more than 1,300 stations across the country. Rather than overhauling every station the same way, the project uses a phased approach based on what each location specifically needs.
“The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a long-term plan to improve railway stations across India in a step-by-step manner. Under this scheme, detailed plans are made for each station and the work is done in phases, based on what each station needs,” a government release stated.
The focus is not just on looks or facilities — the scheme also aims to improve connectivity by linking both sides of a city through the station. Integration with other modes of transport like buses and metros is also part of the plan.
Special attention is being given to accessibility for persons with disabilities, use of eco-friendly materials, and reducing noise pollution.
Key Features of the Revamped Stations
The goal is to make railway stations more than just transit points. Under the scheme, several changes are being made to improve comfort and usability, such as:
-
Cleaner platforms and public areas
-
Better roofing and lighting
-
Spacious waiting halls and modern toilets
-
Lifts, escalators, and accessible pathways for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities)
-
Free Wi-Fi for passengers
-
Enhanced security and digital signage
Some stations will also have executive lounges and business meeting areas. Local products will be showcased and sold through the ‘One Station One Product’ initiative, turning stations into hubs for local crafts and commerce.
As an example, Gandhinagar in Gujarat, which was redeveloped in 2021 under the same scheme, now features modern facilities — including a five-star hotel.
Five Karnataka Stations Get Major Makeover
Here’s a breakdown of what’s new at the five Karnataka stations:
1. Gadag Railway Station
-
Cost: ₹23.24 crore
-
Modern station building
-
Spacious entrance hall
-
Divyangjan-friendly features
-
Sheltered platforms
-
A wide 12-meter foot overbridge
-
Lifts and escalators for passenger convenience
2. Dharwad Railway Station
-
Cost: ₹17.1 crore
-
New second entry for better access
-
A wide foot overbridge
-
Three lifts and two escalators
-
Improved signage, digital clocks, and better infrastructure
3. Bagalkot Railway Station
-
Cost: ₹16.06 crore
-
New station building
-
Separate waiting rooms
-
Dedicated parking area
-
Modern platform shelters
-
Enhanced signage and upgraded water supply
4. Munirabad Railway Station
-
Cost: ₹18.40 crore
-
Wide platform shelters
-
New digital information displays
-
Accessible facilities for differently-abled passengers
-
This station is the nearest railhead to Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site — a boost for tourism
5. Gokak Road Railway Station (Belagavi District)
-
Cost: ₹16.98 crore
-
New G+1 station building
-
Large circulating area
-
Foot overbridge
-
Improved platform shelters and passenger facilities
-
Helps support trade and connectivity in the region
Stations Inaugurated Across the Country
Here are some of the other stations redeveloped under this phase of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme:
In Maharashtra:
Amgaon, Matunga, Wadala Road, Murtizapur Jn., Chinchpokli, Devlali, Shahad, Parel, Kedgaon, and others.
In Uttar Pradesh:
Saharanpur Junction, Bareilly City, Idgah Agra Junction, Siddharthnagar, Hathras City, Balrampur, and more.
In Tamil Nadu:
St. Thomas Mount, Chidambaram, Mannargudi, Srirangam, Polur, Vriddhachalam Jn., and others.
In Gujarat:
Morbi, Palitana, Jamjodhpur, Mithapur, Okha, Dakor, Rajula Jn., and many more.
In Madhya Pradesh:
Orchha, Katni South, Seoni, Narmadapuram, Shajapur, and Shri Dham.
With the scale of this transformation, Indian Railways is moving toward a future where stations will be welcoming, inclusive, and efficient — a reflection of local culture and national progress.