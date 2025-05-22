What Is Amrit Bharat Station Scheme? All You Need To Know About The 103 Redeveloped Railway Stations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 103 redeveloped railway stations across India under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). He launched the stations virtually from Bikaner, Rajasthan, marking another major milestone in Indian Railways’ push for modernization.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 103 redeveloped railway stations across India under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). He launched the stations virtually from Bikaner, Rajasthan, marking another major milestone in Indian Railways’ push for modernization.

According to the Ministry of Railways, these upgraded stations span 86 districts across 18 states and union territories, and the project has been completed at a combined cost of over ₹1,100 crore.

Among the redeveloped stations are five key ones in Karnataka — Munirabad, Bagalkot, Gadag, Gokak Road, and Dharwad — all of which now feature improved infrastructure, enhanced aesthetics, and better amenities for passengers.

What Is the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme?

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a long-term initiative by the Indian Railways aimed at upgrading more than 1,300 stations across the country. Rather than overhauling every station the same way, the project uses a phased approach based on what each location specifically needs.

The focus is not just on looks or facilities — the scheme also aims to improve connectivity by linking both sides of a city through the station. Integration with other modes of transport like buses and metros is also part of the plan.

Special attention is being given to accessibility for persons with disabilities, use of eco-friendly materials, and reducing noise pollution.

Key Features of the Revamped Stations

The goal is to make railway stations more than just transit points. Under the scheme, several changes are being made to improve comfort and usability, such as:

Cleaner platforms and public areas

Better roofing and lighting

Spacious waiting halls and modern toilets

Lifts, escalators, and accessible pathways for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities)

Free Wi-Fi for passengers

Enhanced security and digital signage

Some stations will also have executive lounges and business meeting areas. Local products will be showcased and sold through the ‘One Station One Product’ initiative, turning stations into hubs for local crafts and commerce.

As an example, Gandhinagar in Gujarat, which was redeveloped in 2021 under the same scheme, now features modern facilities — including a five-star hotel.

Five Karnataka Stations Get Major Makeover

Here’s a breakdown of what’s new at the five Karnataka stations:

1. Gadag Railway Station

Cost: ₹23.24 crore

Modern station building

Spacious entrance hall

Divyangjan-friendly features

Sheltered platforms

A wide 12-meter foot overbridge

Lifts and escalators for passenger convenience

2. Dharwad Railway Station

Cost: ₹17.1 crore

New second entry for better access

A wide foot overbridge

Three lifts and two escalators

Improved signage, digital clocks, and better infrastructure

3. Bagalkot Railway Station

Cost: ₹16.06 crore

New station building

Separate waiting rooms

Dedicated parking area

Modern platform shelters

Enhanced signage and upgraded water supply

4. Munirabad Railway Station

Cost: ₹18.40 crore

Wide platform shelters

New digital information displays

Accessible facilities for differently-abled passengers

This station is the nearest railhead to Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site — a boost for tourism

5. Gokak Road Railway Station (Belagavi District)

Cost: ₹16.98 crore

New G+1 station building

Large circulating area

Foot overbridge

Improved platform shelters and passenger facilities

Helps support trade and connectivity in the region

Stations Inaugurated Across the Country

Here are some of the other stations redeveloped under this phase of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme:

In Maharashtra:

Amgaon, Matunga, Wadala Road, Murtizapur Jn., Chinchpokli, Devlali, Shahad, Parel, Kedgaon, and others.

In Uttar Pradesh:

Saharanpur Junction, Bareilly City, Idgah Agra Junction, Siddharthnagar, Hathras City, Balrampur, and more.

In Tamil Nadu:

St. Thomas Mount, Chidambaram, Mannargudi, Srirangam, Polur, Vriddhachalam Jn., and others.

In Gujarat:

Morbi, Palitana, Jamjodhpur, Mithapur, Okha, Dakor, Rajula Jn., and many more.

In Madhya Pradesh:

Orchha, Katni South, Seoni, Narmadapuram, Shajapur, and Shri Dham.

With the scale of this transformation, Indian Railways is moving toward a future where stations will be welcoming, inclusive, and efficient — a reflection of local culture and national progress.