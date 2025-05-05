What Is An Air Raid Siren, What To Do During Blackout? Here’s Everything You Need To Know As Centre Orders Security Drills

As part of these exercises, authorities will activate air raid sirens to simulate emergency scenarios. Civilians, including school students, will participate in training sessions aimed at enhancing their ability to protect themselves during hostile attacks.

During the drills, air raid warning sirens will be activated, and civilians and students will be trained in civil defence to protect themselves

Amid escalating tensions following last month’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed several Indian states to conduct civil defence drills on Wednesday, May 7, according to government sources.

Air Raid Sirens and Safety Drills to Be Activated

Blackout Measures and Camouflage of Key Sites

The drills will also involve the implementation of emergency blackout procedures and camouflaging of critical infrastructure and industrial plants, sources said. These measures are designed to reduce visibility and vulnerability during potential airstrikes or missile attacks.

The Centre has instructed all participating states to revise their evacuation strategies and ensure that full rehearsals are carried out efficiently. The updated plans aim to streamline public safety responses in case of future threats.

This advisory follows a disturbing pattern of unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LoC) for the past 11 consecutive nights. The Indian Army has issued strong retaliatory responses to each incident, reinforcing its defensive stance.

Pahalgam Attack Sparks Fresh Security Alert

The renewed alert comes after Pakistan-based militants launched an attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people, including a tourist from Nepal. This incident marked the worst terror attack in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama tragedy that targeted CRPF personnel.

In response to fears of retaliation, Pakistan has increased its military readiness, fortified its border defenses, and reportedly conducted missile tests. Several Pakistani officials have claimed that India may launch a retaliatory strike, warning that Pakistan will respond forcefully to any military action it considers a provocation.

What Is An Air Raid Siren?

An “all clear” siren is a specific sound signal used to indicate that a previously declared threat—such as an air raid, missile attack, or natural disaster—is over and it is safe for people to come out of shelters or resume normal activities.

Characteristics of the “All Clear” Siren:

Tone and Duration: Usually a single, steady tone that lasts for a specific period (e.g., 60 seconds), distinct from the rising-and-falling tone of a warning siren.

Meaning: Signifies the end of danger and lets people know the emergency has passed.

Used After:

Air raid warnings

Missile alerts

Chemical spill alerts

Tornado or natural disaster warnings

Example: During World War II and the Cold War, cities often had both a wailing siren for incoming threats and a steady siren for the all-clear.

What Does Blackout Mean?

A blackout refers to a period when all lights are turned off or obscured, typically to avoid detection by enemy forces during a military threat—especially during air raids or wartime.

Types of Blackouts:

1. Military Blackout

Purpose: To prevent enemy aircraft or missiles from spotting targets by sight.

How it’s done:

Streetlights, home lights, and vehicle lights are turned off or dimmed.

Windows are covered with blackout curtains.

Used during: World War II, missile alerts, or other high-risk conflict scenarios.

2. Electrical Blackout

Meaning: A sudden loss of electrical power in an area due to technical failure, overload, or natural disaster.

Impact: Stops lighting, heating, communication, and other electrical systems temporarily.

3. Media or Communication Blackout

Meaning: A restriction or ban on sharing or broadcasting information, usually imposed by governments during crises, military operations, or legal trials.

What You Need To Do When You Hear An Air Siren?

When you hear an air raid siren, especially in a real emergency situation (such as during war or missile threats), you must act quickly to protect yourself and your household. Here’s what you should do:

1. Stop What You’re Doing Immediately

Don’t delay—air sirens signal imminent danger, like bombs or missiles.

2. Go to the Nearest Shelter or Safe Room

Use a bomb shelter or designated safe space in your building if available.

If not, choose an interior room with:

No windows

Thick walls

As low in the building as possible (like a basement)

3. Shut All Windows, Doors, and Curtains

Helps block flying glass or debris.

In a chemical threat, seal windows and doors with plastic and tape if possible.

4. Turn Off Lights (Blackout)

Prevents your house from being a target.

Use flashlights or battery-powered lanterns if needed.

5. Stay Informed

Use a battery-powered radio, official apps, or government SMS alerts.

Listen for updates, including the “all clear” siren that signals it’s safe to come out.

6. Keep an Emergency Kit Nearby

Include:

Water, food, flashlight

Batteries, phone charger, radio

First-aid supplies, important documents

7. Keep Calm and Reassure Others

Help children or elderly family members stay calm.

Follow instructions from authorities.

What Does An Air Raid Siren Sound Like?

An air raid siren typically has a loud, wailing sound that rises and falls in pitch. It’s designed to grab attention and warn people of an imminent threat like an aerial attack, missile strike, or other emergencies.

Common Air Raid Siren Sounds:

Wailing/Tone Rise and Fall (Alert)

A wavering, up-and-down pitch

Lasts for 1 to 3 minutes

Signals immediate danger — take shelter!

Steady Tone (All Clear)

A single, flat tone that doesn’t rise or fall

Typically lasts about 1 minute

Means the threat is over, it’s safe to come out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after conducting multiple high-level meetings regarding the Pahalgam terror attack, has reportedly granted the armed forces complete operational freedom to determine how, when, and where to respond, government sources said.

Sending a strong message, the Prime Minister pledged to hunt down the terrorists responsible for the brutal assault, along with their supporters and masterminds, vowing to pursue them “to the ends of the earth.”

