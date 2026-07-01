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Home > India News > What Is an Integrated Battle Group (IBG) And How the Indian Army Is Preparing for Future Wars

What Is an Integrated Battle Group (IBG) And How the Indian Army Is Preparing for Future Wars

The Indian Army is introducing Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) to make its combat units faster, more agile and ready for modern warfare. Here's what an IBG is, how it works, why it is important, and how it will strengthen India's defence capabilities.

What Is an Integrated Battle Group (IBG) And How the Indian Army Is Preparing for Future Wars. Photo: Canva
What Is an Integrated Battle Group (IBG) And How the Indian Army Is Preparing for Future Wars. Photo: Canva

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 11:34 IST

The Indian Army is all set to change the way it prepares for future modern wars by introducing the Integrated Battle Group (IBG). These new combat units are designed to be more faster, more flexible and ready for action anytime within just a short period of notice. These are not like traditional army formations as it takes time to assemble before an operation. An IBG includes infantry, artillery, engineers, logistics, and medical support but in a single, ready-to-fight unit. But what exactly is an Integrated Battle Group, how does it work, and why is it considered a major step in strengthening India’s defence? Here’s everything you need to know. 

What Is an Integrated Battle Group (IBG)? 

An Integrated Battle Group (IBG) is a new type of Army formation that is always ready for any type of action. It is not like those traditional military units that need to gather soldiers and then equipment from different places before the start of any operation. An IBG has everything it needs under one unit. It helps the army to respond faster specially during emergencies. 

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The size of an Integrated Battle Group (IBG) is massive as it includes 5,000 soldiers from 12 to 13 different units. This unit doesn’t need to depend on others as it can operate on its own. 

An IBG includes infantry soldiers for ground combat, artillery for fire support, combat engineers to build bridges and clear obstacles, EME personnel to repair and maintain vehicles, Army Service Corps (ASC) teams for transport and supplies, and medical teams to provide healthcare during operations.

But one of the biggest advantages the Integrated Battle Group (IBG) has is that it is customised for the area where it is deployed. This unit does not follow the same structure for every operation but it is designed according to the terrain and the threat they are likely to face. 

Why Are Integrated Battle Groups Important?

If we talk about Traditional Army formations including corps and divisions, they can have up to one lakh soldiers because they are so large. This unit needs time to collect all the troops, vehicles, and equipment together before an operation begins. 

Integrated Battle Groups (IBG) are designed to solve this problem. Why? Because they already have combat and support units under one roof. They can deploy faster, which means within 12 to 48 hours without waiting for large forces to get assembled. 

This unit is especially important along India’s border with China due to the mountainous and high-altitude terrain. So moving large numbers of troops and heavy equipment in these areas is much more difficult and also time-consuming. 

The Indian Army first tested the Integrated Battle Group (IBG) concept during military exercises such as Exercise Him Vijay in 2019 in the eastern sector under the XVII Corps.

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What Is an Integrated Battle Group (IBG) And How the Indian Army Is Preparing for Future Wars
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What Is an Integrated Battle Group (IBG) And How the Indian Army Is Preparing for Future Wars
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