What Is Araku Valley Coffee And Why Is It Famous ?

Araku Coffee, known for its unique aroma and flavour, has earned global recognition. Grown by tribal farmers in the Eastern Ghats of Andhra Pradesh, the 100% Arabica coffee is now available in the Indian Parliament. With approval from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, the Girijan Cooperative Corporation Ltd (GCC) opened two Araku coffee stalls in the Parliament canteen last month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier appreciated its exceptional taste in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, further boosting the coffee’s popularity.

The move aims to bring national attention to a product nurtured through traditional methods in Araku Valley.

Araku Coffee Wins Global Recognition in Paris and London

Araku Coffee has already won appreciation in global cities like Paris and London. The Araku Cafe in the Le Marais district of Paris has been serving this coffee since 2017. Industrialist Anand Mahindra, in an X post, stated, “The world is waking up to Araku Coffee.” Araku Coffee is India’s first fair-trade certified homegrown coffee, which follows a direct farmer-to-market model called Arakunomics. The Rockefeller Foundation also recognised this model through its ‘Food System Vision 2050 Prize’. These achievements have helped promote tribal-grown Indian coffee on a global platform.

Quality Standards and Tribal Cultivation Set Araku Apart

The unique taste of Araku Coffee comes from a careful cultivation process. Tribal farmers allow the beans to ripen naturally and dry under the sun. They follow strict quality standards to ensure consistency and excellence. In 2018, the World Economic Forum described the coffee’s impact, stating that “indigenous Indian farmers are fighting deforestation with gourmet coffee.” That same year, Araku Coffee received the gold medal at the Prix Epicure competition in Paris. These recognitions strengthened its brand and supported its expansion globally. Araku Coffee continues to reflect traditional farming values with international appeal.

Naandi Foundation and Anand Mahindra Back the Coffee Movement

The Naandi Foundation played a major role in Araku Coffee’s global success. Anand Mahindra, Chairman and Life Trustee of Naandi Foundation, supported farmers by introducing organic techniques and helping them enter premium markets. Nearly 40,000 tribal farmers in Visakhapatnam district are now involved in Araku Coffee production. In 2016, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu renamed the product as Araku Coffee to establish a unique brand. Mahindra appreciated Naidu’s efforts and said the coffee is finally receiving the recognition it deserves. The Foundation’s support has helped Araku Coffee grow steadily across India and abroad.

Expansion of Coffee Cultivation in Northern Andhra

Kalisetti Appala Naidu, MP from Vizianagaram, spoke about Araku Coffee’s growth. He said, “In the northern Andhra region, particularly the Alluri district, coffee cultivation is carried out naturally under the guidance of the Tribal Cooperative Society.” Before 2014, coffee was grown on less than one lakh acres, with only half yielding crops.

Now, the total area under cultivation has increased to 2.41 lakh acres. This expansion has improved tribal livelihoods and brought the region into focus for sustainable agriculture. The coffee’s journey from a local product to a global brand has been powered by community participation.

