What Is Assam’s Verification Drive? 50 Detained in Weekend Crackdown on Suspected Illegal Immigrants from Bangladesh

In a major crackdown over the weekend, at least 50 people were detained across Assam as part of a state-wide “verification drive” aimed at identifying suspected illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, police officials confirmed. The drive was conducted across several districts, including Guwahati, Golaghat, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Cachar.

The detainees have all been taken to the Rupnagar Police Reserve, where their identity documents and citizenship papers are currently being scrutinized by authorities. The operation was conducted under the direction of the Assam Police Border Organisation, which operates under an Inspector General-rank officer.

Families protest detentions, claim Indian citizenship

While officials continue to check the documents of the detainees, families of some of those detained have insisted that their loved ones are Indian citizens.

According to sources involved in the verification process, the detainees were marked as “doubtful citizens” and taken in for questioning under a central directive targeting illegal Bangladeshi nationals believed to be living in India without valid documents.

Even though the drive has drawn widespread attention, the Assam Police has not released any official statement yet, which has sparked questions and concerns over the transparency of the process.

Arrests in Morigaon add to growing concerns

The weekend crackdown comes just a day after nine more people — all confirmed Bangladeshi nationals staying in India illegally — were arrested in Assam’s Morigaon district on Saturday. These individuals had already been declared foreign nationals by the Foreigners Tribunals, yet had managed to avoid detention for a significant period of time.

“The declared foreigners will be sent to the detention centre, now called a transit camp, in Goalpara after verification of their documents. The process is on,” an official involved in the case said.

What is the verification drive?

The current operation is part of a central government directive that instructs state authorities to identify and act against people from Bangladesh who may be living illegally in India. Assam, which shares a border with Bangladesh, has long been at the center of debates around illegal immigration, citizenship verification, and identity documentation.

The Assam Police Border Organisation, tasked with overseeing these drives, has been carrying out routine checks, especially in districts that are closer to the international border or have a history of high migration.

Tensions grow amid lack of official clarification

So far, police have not released details on how individuals are being identified as doubtful citizens, or what criteria are being used to detain people. The absence of a public statement from the police has led to unease and fear among several communities, particularly those who have been previously questioned or flagged during earlier National Register of Citizens (NRC) verification efforts.

Community leaders and rights groups have urged the state government to ensure transparency, legal clarity, and fairness in how the drive is being conducted.

What happens next?

For now, authorities are continuing to verify the documents of the 50 detainees. Once that process is completed, those confirmed as foreign nationals will likely be moved to the Goalpara transit camp, which serves as a detention facility for illegal immigrants in Assam.

Meanwhile, those who can prove their Indian citizenship may be released, though the process is expected to be time-consuming and legally complex.

With the operation still unfolding and no official figures released by the police, more such detentions could be expected in the coming days, especially as the state continues to act on the central push to curb illegal immigration.