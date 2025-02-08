Home
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
What Is Avadh Ojha's Net Worth? AAP's Candidate And Famous UPSC Teacher Trails In Patparganj

Born on July 3, 1984, in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, Avadh Ojha hails from a family where his father worked as a government postmaster, and his mother was a lawyer. Ojha initially aimed to pass the UPSC exams but faced setbacks in his first attempt.

What Is Avadh Ojha’s Net Worth? AAP’s Candidate And Famous UPSC Teacher Trails In Patparganj

Avadh Ojha


Avadh Ojha, a well-known figure in the UPSC exam coaching industry, has recently gained attention as a high-profile recruit by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly election.

He replaced senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia as the party’s candidate for the Patparganj constituency. Sisodia, who had won this seat in the past three elections (2013, 2015, and 2020), was moved to the Jungpura seat to make way for Ojha.

Despite high expectations for Ojha to win in Patparganj, early trends show him trailing behind Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ravinder Negi, with Congress’ Anil Chaudhary in third.

Patparganj was expected to be a “safe seat” for Ojha, especially given Sisodia’s remarks about the area being a central part of Delhi’s educational landscape. Ojha is particularly known for his role in shaping the UPSC preparation scene with his unique teaching methods.

Career as a UPSC Tutor:

Born on July 3, 1984, in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, Avadh Ojha hails from a family where his father worked as a government postmaster, and his mother was a lawyer. Ojha initially aimed to pass the UPSC exams but faced setbacks in his first attempt.

After his failure, he decided against accepting a job offer and instead turned to teaching history at a coaching institute. His teaching methods, which focused on combining current affairs, historical events, and geopolitical trends, gained popularity among UPSC aspirants.

Ojha eventually moved to Delhi in 2005 and started his own UPSC coaching center in the Mukherjee Nagar area, which became a well-known hub for civil services preparation. In 2019, he expanded his influence by establishing the IQRA IAS Academy in Pune.

Avadh Ojha’s Net Worth:

According to media reports, Avadh Ojha, also known as Ojha Sir, has an estimated net worth of around Rs 11 crore. His success in the UPSC coaching industry is further reflected in the fees he charges.

The cost of the UPSC General Studies Foundation Course offered by his institute is approximately Rs 80,000, including GST. Additionally, offline fee deposits are set at Rs 1.2 lakh, making Ojha a significant player in the educational sector.

Avadh Ojha’s transition from a renowned civil services tutor to a political figure has garnered considerable attention. Despite early setbacks in the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections, his extensive influence in the educational domain continues to make him a key figure in both politics and education.

ALSO READ: Early Trends: Is Arvind Kejriwal Losing Delhi Elections? Former Delhi CM Trails, Atishi Too Lags Behind, BJP Races Ahead

Filed under

Avadh Ojha Delhi Elections 2025 Trending news

