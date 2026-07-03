What Is BAT-BMS App? Viral Chinese Battery App Lets Users Switch Off E-Rickshaws; Bizarre Delhi Pranks Go Viral

A viral prank involving the BAT-BMS app has raised serious concerns in Delhi. Some people are using the app to connect to nearby Bluetooth-enabled lithium batteries in e-rickshaws and then remotely switch them off while they are on the road. There are multiple low-cost batteries that do not have password protection or other security features due to which anyone within about 10 to 15 meters can connect to them and cut off the vehicle’s power. The trend has sparked criticism online after videos showed drivers crying for help after being left stranded in the middle of traffic because of the prank.

What Is BAT-BMS App?

BAT-BMS is a battery management app that is designed to monitor Bluetooth-enabled lithium batteries without any wires. It is mainly used in systems like solar power, boats, and backup power setups.

Poor e-rickshaw driver forced to push his vehicle 3km after Chinese app prank remotely disabled it, losing a day’s earnings. Chapri creators keep harassing hardworking drivers like this pic.twitter.com/CVms5bIHe7 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) July 2, 2026







The app allows users to check battery details such as charge level, voltage, temperature, current, battery health, and charging cycles from up to 15 meters away by using Bluetooth.

It was not created to control vehicles on the road. However, a security flaw in some lithium batteries used in Indian e-rickshaws has made it possible for the app to switch them off from anywhere within a diameter of 10 to 15 meters.

Viral Bluetooth App BAT-BMS Causing E-rickshaw Drivers Losses

As some e-rickshaw batteries have unsecured Bluetooth connections anyone near the vehicle can connect ot them and switch off the battery. This causes the vehicle’s display to go blank and then it does not start again until the battery is turned back on through the app.

Please don’t sacrifice someone’s livelihood for reels and views. An e-rickshaw driver spends the entire day working in the heat and traffic just to earn enough to feed their family. If an app is being misused to stop their vehicle in the middle of the road, it’s not a prank—it’s… pic.twitter.com/DAq7ujaNPG — JanHit Voice (@HJP2029_2036) July 2, 2026







Many drivers unaware of this security flaw have reportedly paid passersby or mechanics to get their e-rickshaws. In many viral videos, e-rickshaw drivers were seen crying for help and urging people not to do such pranks as they led to daily wage losses.

Speaking with ANI, social media influencer Amaan Siddiqui detailed a heartbreaking encounter with an affected driver.

“I saw a man tying up his rickshaw to another in order to move it,” Siddiqui shared. “I suspected this app to be behind it. I brought my vehicle behind it and tried connecting my app to the rickshaw. Once it connected, I asked him to stop and told him that his rickshaw would now restart.”

#WATCH | Delhi: A smartphone app named BAT-BMS is being used by people to remotely disable moving e-rickshaws through a Bluetooth connection. Speaking on a video by him, allegedly showing individuals using the mobile app to remotely disable moving e-rickshaws, influencer Amaan… pic.twitter.com/xqCURbwbPx — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2026







He added that the driver, who had rented the vehicle, lost an entire day’s earnings due to the issue. The driver allegedly said he had been facing difficulties since morning, with losses of around ₹400-₹500 for the day.

“He broke down and told me that he had lost an entire day of earnings. He had taken the rickshaw on rent. I got emotional too. His rickshaw had been at the same spot for an entire day. What is being done by people is wrong…”

Delhi Transport Department Launch Investigation

The Delhi Transport Department has launched an urgent investigation into the mobile applications BAT-BMS and Epoch Li-ion following a surge in viral pranks that remotely cut power to moving e-rickshaws.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh and department officials are currently verifying the technical risks of these applications, weighing potential restrictions on unsecured Battery Management Systems (BMS) to preserve commuter safety and protect drivers’ livelihoods.

This app is exploiting e-rickshaw drivers as it locks the vehicle for hours which not only leads to their daily wage losses or paying unnecessary money to mechanics but also creates sudden traffic hazards.

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