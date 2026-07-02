What Is Behind Supreme Court Warning Against AI-Generated Fake Judgments And Why It Matter?

The Supreme Court has raised serious concerns over the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the judicial system after finding that an NCLT order relied on fake AI-generated legal judgments. SC called such material a threat to the justice system, resulting in the court setting aside the NCLT and NCLAT orders. The court has also directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to impose guidelines for the use of AI in legal proceedings. The court said that AI can assist judges and lawyers but it should never replace human judgement, especially not be used without proper verification.

Supreme Court Warning Against AI-Generated Fake Judgments

The Supreme court showed concern over the use of fake or non-existent AI-generated legal judgments. The court said it seriously damages the justice system.

The court described such AI-generated errors also known as “hallucinations,” as a major threat to the legal process.

It also directed the Bar Council of India (BCI) to form a committee to study the use of AI in legal practice and to recommend some proper safeguards. The court also advised judges and lawyers to be careful while using AI and said that human judgment and supervision must remain important at every stage of the judicial process.

Why Did the Supreme Court Set Aside the NCLT Order?

The case was being heard by a Supreme Court bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and ALok Aradhe. It concerned an appeal that suspended director Pooja Ramesh Singh filed against the NCLT’s decision to start insolvency proceedings against Essel Infraprojects.

The case was linked to an alleged loan default involving a Rs 200 crore credit facility provided by Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

The NCLT had admitted the insolvency plea in August 2024 over an alleged default of ₹87.43 crore, and later the NCLAT upheld that decision.

The Bench said, “It is necessary for Courts to adopt a zero-tolerance mode for producing, citing or using AI-generated precedents without verification. It is misconduct on the part of an advocate to cite such judgments without verification.”

But then the Supreme Court came in and said the NCLT had leaned on a fake and non-existent AI-generated judgment in their decision.

“We have no hesitation in declaring that such a decision is no decision in the eyes of the law, irrespective of whether such material had a direct or indirect bearing on the decision-making. Such decisions are to be set aside even if an iota of fake or hallucinated material enters the decision-making process, as it would violate the sanctity of adjudication,” the Bench observed.

Because of that, the Supreme Court set aside the orders of both the NCLT and the NCLAT and directed the tribunal to hear the case again based only on verified facts and legal records.

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