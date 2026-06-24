What Is Bhagwant Mann Controversy Video? Fake Clip, ₹10 Lakh Deal and Two Gurugram Arrests Shock Punjab

Gurugram Police have arrested two people for allegedly creating a fake forensic report in a viral video case linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, police official Naveen Sharma said. Police said the fake video was made by the accused for Rs 10 lakh, which was given by some officials from Punjab. ACP Naveen Sharma told reporters that the police received a complaint, after which two suspects were taken into custody. They are currently being questioned.

Two Arrested For Fabricating Bhagwant Mann Video

One suspect has been identified as Ankit, a cyber-expert working with the NIA on a contract basis; the other individual is named Arun. The complaint pertains to a viral video that they had fraudulently created and circulated. They did not operate out of any government-recognised laboratory. They fabricated a video featuring the Chief Minister of our neighbouring state. We have detained them for this act, and the investigation is ongoing.

What Is Bhagwant Mann Controversy Video?

After the Akal Takht summoned Bhagwant Mann over the viral video, disrespecting the Sikh Gurus, he termed it a “well-planned conspiracy” against him and said that the person in the controversial video is not him.

The Punjab CM had said that the individual present in the video is an actor who looks like him. He further underlined that the Director General of Police (DGP) have been instructed to identify and arrest the accused.

Shri Akal Takht Sahib sent the video for forensic examination to two laboratories. According to Jathedar Sahib, both reports found no signs of AI generation, fabrication, or tampering. The video showed Bhagwant Mann consuming alcohol and splashing liquor on photographs of the… pic.twitter.com/Mq0ghN8EkL — Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) June 16, 2026



In a video message issued on June 19, Mann said, “It is not me in the viral video, but an actor who looks like me. 1,191 frames were examined during the forensic analysis; not a single frame matches me. A well-planned conspiracy was hatched to defame me. Instructions have been issued to the DGP to identify the conspirators and take action against them. The guilty will be apprehended and brought back from any corner of the world.”

The Akal Takht, led by acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has directed the Sikh community to shun ties with Mann over the controversy surrounding the video.

(Inputs from ANI)