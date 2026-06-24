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Home > India News > What Is Bhagwant Mann Controversy Video? Fake Clip, ₹10 Lakh Deal and Two Gurugram Arrests Shock Punjab

What Is Bhagwant Mann Controversy Video? Fake Clip, ₹10 Lakh Deal and Two Gurugram Arrests Shock Punjab

Gurugram Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly creating a fake video linked to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. The case, involving a ₹10 lakh payment, has sparked controversy, with Mann calling it a conspiracy to defame him.

Fake Clip, ₹10 Lakh Deal and Two Gurugram Arrests in Bhagwant Mann Viral Video. Photo: ANI
Fake Clip, ₹10 Lakh Deal and Two Gurugram Arrests in Bhagwant Mann Viral Video. Photo: ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Wed 2026-06-24 14:28 IST

Gurugram Police have arrested two people for allegedly creating a fake forensic report in a viral video case linked to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, police official Naveen Sharma said. Police said the fake video was made by the accused for Rs 10 lakh, which was given by some officials from Punjab. ACP Naveen Sharma told reporters that the police received a complaint, after which two suspects were taken into custody. They are currently being questioned.

Two Arrested For Fabricating  Bhagwant Mann Video

One suspect has been identified as Ankit, a cyber-expert working with the NIA on a contract basis; the other individual is named Arun. The complaint pertains to a viral video that they had fraudulently created and circulated. They did not operate out of any government-recognised laboratory. They fabricated a video featuring the Chief Minister of our neighbouring state. We have detained them for this act, and the investigation is ongoing.



“They stated that they were given Rs 10 lakh for this task, and indicated that certain officials from the neighbouring state were also involved. Whatever further details emerge from the ongoing investigation will be discussed and verified with a forensic expert.”
The probe into the case is underway.

What Is Bhagwant Mann Controversy Video?

After the Akal Takht summoned Bhagwant Mann over the viral video, disrespecting the Sikh Gurus, he termed it a “well-planned conspiracy” against him and said that the person in the controversial video is not him.
The Punjab CM had said that the individual present in the video is an actor who looks like him. He further underlined that the Director General of Police (DGP) have been instructed to identify and arrest the accused.



In a video message issued on June 19, Mann said, “It is not me in the viral video, but an actor who looks like me. 1,191 frames were examined during the forensic analysis; not a single frame matches me. A well-planned conspiracy was hatched to defame me. Instructions have been issued to the DGP to identify the conspirators and take action against them. The guilty will be apprehended and brought back from any corner of the world.”
The Akal Takht, led by acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has directed the Sikh community to shun ties with Mann over the controversy surrounding the video.

(Inputs from ANI)
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What Is Bhagwant Mann Controversy Video? Fake Clip, ₹10 Lakh Deal and Two Gurugram Arrests Shock Punjab
Tags: Bhagwant Mann videoBhagwant Mann viral videobhagwant-mannPunjab CM

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What Is Bhagwant Mann Controversy Video? Fake Clip, ₹10 Lakh Deal and Two Gurugram Arrests Shock Punjab
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What Is Bhagwant Mann Controversy Video? Fake Clip, ₹10 Lakh Deal and Two Gurugram Arrests Shock Punjab
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