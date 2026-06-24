What Is Bhagwant Mann Controversy Video? Fake Clip, ₹10 Lakh Deal and Two Gurugram Arrests Shock Punjab

Two Arrested For Fabricating Bhagwant Mann Video
🚨 BREAKING NEWS
Gurgaon Police allege Punjab government officials paid ₹10 lakh to tailor a forensic report on a video clip that CM Bhagwant Mann had called fake.
The FIR mentions two Punjab government officials and names two arrested individuals.pic.twitter.com/u65jochH2B
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“They stated that they were given Rs 10 lakh for this task, and indicated that certain officials from the neighbouring state were also involved. Whatever further details emerge from the ongoing investigation will be discussed and verified with a forensic expert.”
The probe into the case is underway.
What Is Bhagwant Mann Controversy Video?
The Punjab CM had said that the individual present in the video is an actor who looks like him. He further underlined that the Director General of Police (DGP) have been instructed to identify and arrest the accused.
Shri Akal Takht Sahib sent the video for forensic examination to two laboratories. According to Jathedar Sahib, both reports found no signs of AI generation, fabrication, or tampering. The video showed Bhagwant Mann consuming alcohol and splashing liquor on photographs of the… pic.twitter.com/Mq0ghN8EkL
— Tajinder Bagga (@TajinderBagga) June 16, 2026
In a video message issued on June 19, Mann said, “It is not me in the viral video, but an actor who looks like me. 1,191 frames were examined during the forensic analysis; not a single frame matches me. A well-planned conspiracy was hatched to defame me. Instructions have been issued to the DGP to identify the conspirators and take action against them. The guilty will be apprehended and brought back from any corner of the world.”
The Akal Takht, led by acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, has directed the Sikh community to shun ties with Mann over the controversy surrounding the video.
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.