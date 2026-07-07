What is Bintang Republik Indonesia Adipurna? Indonesia’s Highest State Award Conferred on PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded Indonesia’s highest state honour, the Bintang Republik Indonesia Adipurna, by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. He received the award during the ceremonial event at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday. This award recognises PM Modi’s efforts to strengthen the relationship between India and Indonesia. This award ceremony is the key highlight of PM Modi’s current three-nation diplomatic tour.

In a joint press conference, President Prabowo said that the honour symbolised the strong civilisational links and strategic trust that are shared by the two countries. He described it as Indonesia’s highest recognition, which reflects the growing partnership between New Delhi and Jakarta.

PM Modi Dedicates Honour to the People of India

While accepting the award, PM Modi stated that the honour belonged to the people of India and it represents the centuries-old friendship between India and Indonesia.

He thanked President Prabowo, the Indonesian government and its people for the recognition. The Prime Minister said the award reflected the mutual respect and goodwill shared by both nations and reaffirmed India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

“This morning, I was conferred Indonesia’s highest honour with great affection and respect. This honour belongs to the crores of Indians; it reflects the sentiments of the people of Indonesia and the historic, deep-rooted bonds between our two nations. I extend my heartfelt thanks to President Prabowo, the Government of Indonesia, and the people here,” PM Modi said.

What is the Bintang Republik Indonesia Adipurna?

The Bintang Republik Indonesia Adipurna is Indonesia’s highest state honour. This award is given to individuals who have rendered exceptional service to the unity, continuity and prosperity of the Republic of Indonesia. Established in 1959, it is awarded by the President of Indonesia to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the nation’s unity, prosperity and continuity.

Foreign heads of state and government receive the award in recognition of their outstanding role in promoting friendship, strategic cooperation and stronger bilateral relations with Indonesia.

PM Modi’s Indonesia Visit

PM Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday for the first leg of his three-nation tour. The visit aims to strengthen India’s Act East Policy, advance the MAHASAGAR Vision and reinforce India’s commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

The Prime Minister received a grand ceremonial welcome in Jakarta, featuring a Guard of Honour, horse-mounted escorts and traditional cultural performances. President Prabowo personally welcomed him at the airport and later hosted bilateral talks at the Presidential Palace.

This marks PM Modi’s fourth visit to Indonesia. During his stay from July 6 to 8, both leaders discussed ways to deepen cooperation across key sectors. The visit is also expected to provide fresh momentum to defence ties, with progress anticipated on the proposed BrahMos missile deal and other strategic initiatives.