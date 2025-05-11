Home
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Live Tv
  • What is BrahMos Missile? Understanding India’s Powerful Supersonic Missile System

What is BrahMos Missile? Understanding India’s Powerful Supersonic Missile System

In March 2016, then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar stated that 65 percent of the missile components were still being imported.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate a key defence facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

The BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s defence manufacturing capabilities.

Located on approximately 22 acres, the facility is part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UP DIC) and is aimed at accelerating the growth of aerospace and defence technologies.

Tensions With Pakistan Bring Focus on BrahMos

The timing of this launch is significant, coming shortly after a period of military tension between India and Pakistan.

On Saturday, both nations agreed to an immediate ceasefire across land, air, and sea, bringing a temporary calm to the border.

However, Indian officials stated that the region along the border in Jammu will remain on high alert despite the ceasefire agreement.

During this tense period, there was heightened attention on the BrahMos missile.

Pakistan claimed to have destroyed one, an assertion that India firmly denied.

Key Features of the BrahMos Missile

The BrahMos is a two-stage supersonic missile.

It uses a solid-fuel booster engine as its first stage, which propels it to supersonic speeds before detaching.

The missile was successfully test-fired from a Su-30MKI fighter aircraft for the first time on November 22, 2017.

With a strike range of around 290 kilometers, the BrahMos is known as the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world.

It can be launched from land, sea, or air, making it a versatile part of India’s defence arsenal.

Developed by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between India and Russia, the missile reaches speeds of Mach 2.8, nearly three times the speed of sound.

Advanced Capabilities and Global Standing

The BrahMos follows a ‘fire-and-forget’ principle, meaning it requires no further guidance after launch.

Its combination of speed, precision, and destructive power makes it one of the most advanced weapons in modern warfare.

According to its developers, the missile has an impressive strike accuracy rate of 99.99 percent.

Its low radar signature makes it difficult for enemy systems to detect or intercept.

The missile was first introduced into the Indian Navy in 2005 aboard the INS Rajput.

In March 2016, then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar stated that 65 percent of the missile components were still being imported.

Atul Dinkar Rane, the Managing Director and CEO of BrahMos Aerospace, said, “The BrahMos supersonic missile has no equivalent in the world.”

