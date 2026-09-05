What Is BRICS? From Its Member Countries And Formation To Its Objectives And India’s Role In The Powerful Global Bloc

BRICS is an association of developing economies which coordinate themselves in international business, development, economic cooperation, and international matters. The acronym was initially used as Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, the first five members of the group. In layman’s language, BRICS provides a platform for developing economies to cooperate among themselves, develop economically, and increase their influence in international politics rather than relying solely on Western countries.

Today, the BRICS grouping has expanded beyond its original five members. Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Indonesia are the newest full members listed for 2024-25. At the 2025 summit, the bloc also introduced a formal partner-country model, bringing in Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam as partner countries.

BRICS history: How did the idea grow from four countries into a wider global bloc?

The story of BRICS began in 2001, when an economist coined the term “BRIC” for Brazil, Russia, India and China. The four countries later began working together more formally, holding their first official meeting in 2009. South Africa joined in 2010, turning BRIC into BRICS.

The bloc’s core idea has remained economic cooperation, but its ambitions are broader. BRICS seeks to give developing countries a stronger collective voice while encouraging cooperation in trade, business, development and international institutions. Its expansion has also increased the group’s reach across different regions of the developing world.

BRICS objectives: What does the bloc want to achieve through economic cooperation and global reform?

Economic cooperation remains central to BRICS. Its members work to improve trade and business ties, support each other’s markets and reduce trade-related problems. Development is another major focus, with the New Development Bank created to support projects involving roads, energy and infrastructure.

The group would also like reforms in the international institutions. BRICS believes that the developing world should have more participation in international decision making. With an increasing number of members, the group will become a viable alternative to the western-led international institutions, providing the developing world with another forum to coordinate their interests.

BRICS and India: What role does New Delhi play and what does it get out of it?

India is a founder member of BRICS and plays an important role in the deliberations and decisions of the group. While supporting the principles of cooperation and development of the group, India uses the group as a means to increase its presence in international affairs.

India will benefit from BRICS by obtaining increased opportunities for trade, funding for development projects and an increased presence in international politics.

The future of BRICS: Can the enlargement of the association increase its influence in world politics?

The enlargement of BRICS implies that more states have the chance to be part of its economic and political cooperation. This is another dimension to the concept of partner countries that was initiated in 2025.

With more states joining either the association or partner countries, BRICS can become an influential player in world politics and economic affairs. Its mission to increase the voice of developing states can ensure that the bloc becomes a significant player in balancing the power of developed states.

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