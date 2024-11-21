Home
Thursday, November 21, 2024
What Is Canadian Pension Fund And Why Is It Under The Spotlight Amid Adani Charges

Canadian pension fund CDPQ found itself in the spotlight in India as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed charges against billionaire Gautam Adani and others in a $250 million bribery and fraud case. Among those indicted were three former executives of CDPQ.

One of the individuals, Fabrice Cabanes, had served at CDPQ until January this year before stepping down. According to his LinkedIn profile, Cabanes is now the CEO of MorGen Energy.

Another ex-CDPQ executive, Anupam Agarwal, resigned about a year after being appointed as Managing Director for India in March 2022, replacing Anita George. Agarwal is currently self-employed, as reported by VCCircle.

Additionally, the report noted that Manish Malhotra, another former executive, also left CDPQ around the same time as Cabanes. However, details about Malhotra’s current professional activities remain unclear.

CDPQ holds a controlling stake in Azure Power, an India-based renewable energy company. While Azure Power was previously listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), it is no longer publicly traded there.

List of Canada Pension Fund Investment In India Stocks:

Understanding The Canada Pension Fund

The CPP (Canada Pension Plan) is an insurance program that provides basic pay to the senior citizens in Canada. The CPP is funded by: Employees, Employer and Self-employed people and revenue from investments.

CPPIB is another individual body that monitors the funds held by the CPP.  The extra funds are later used to pay currebt benefits by CPPIB.

CPP Investors:

NET Assets: 

World Investments

Filed under

Adani Controversy Canadian pension Fund CDPQ Gautam Adani US Charges On Adani What Is Canada Pension Fund
