What Is Carbon Monoxide Poisoning? Tragic Loss Of 12 Indian Workers In Georgia Linked To Deadly Gas

Twelve Indian workers were found dead in Gudauri, Georgia, likely due to carbon monoxide poisoning from a power generator. The Embassy of India is coordinating with authorities to repatriate the bodies. Carbon monoxide poisoning is a life-threatening condition that can lead to severe health issues or death.

In a heartbreaking tragedy, twelve Indian workers were found dead inside a restaurant in Gudauri, Georgia, with initial investigations pointing to carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause. The workers were discovered unconscious in their bedrooms on the second floor of the restaurant. Authorities suspect that a power generator, placed in a closed indoor space near the bedrooms, emitted the toxic gas after being switched on during a power outage.

The Embassy of India in Tbilisi expressed its condolences and is working closely with local authorities to ensure the swift repatriation of the victims’ remains to India. The mission is also in contact with the families of the deceased, offering support during this difficult time.

How Did the Poisoning Occur?

The workers were found in their sleep in rooms filled with carbon monoxide gas, likely produced by the power generator that was turned on after a power cut. The generator’s placement in a confined area may have led to the dangerous gas accumulating in the rooms, causing asphyxiation. This form of poisoning is particularly dangerous because carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, and difficult to detect, making it a silent threat.

What is Carbon Monoxide Poisoning?

Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when a person inhales carbon monoxide, a toxic gas produced by burning fuel. Inhalation of large amounts of CO can prevent the body from properly using oxygen, affecting vital organs like the brain and heart. Symptoms include dizziness, weakness, nausea, and in severe cases, unconsciousness or death. The effects of prolonged exposure can be devastating, leading to brain damage, heart problems, and even coma.

Treatment for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Immediate treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning involves breathing in pure oxygen, which helps displace the toxic gas from the bloodstream. In severe cases, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is used, where the patient breathes oxygen at higher pressures in a specialized chamber. Prolonged exposure without treatment can result in permanent damage to organs and even be fatal.

