Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

What Is Carbon Monoxide Poisoning? Tragic Loss Of 12 Indian Workers In Georgia Linked To Deadly Gas

Twelve Indian workers were found dead in Gudauri, Georgia, likely due to carbon monoxide poisoning from a power generator. The Embassy of India is coordinating with authorities to repatriate the bodies. Carbon monoxide poisoning is a life-threatening condition that can lead to severe health issues or death.

What Is Carbon Monoxide Poisoning? Tragic Loss Of 12 Indian Workers In Georgia Linked To Deadly Gas

In a heartbreaking tragedy, twelve Indian workers were found dead inside a restaurant in Gudauri, Georgia, with initial investigations pointing to carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause. The workers were discovered unconscious in their bedrooms on the second floor of the restaurant. Authorities suspect that a power generator, placed in a closed indoor space near the bedrooms, emitted the toxic gas after being switched on during a power outage.

The Embassy of India in Tbilisi expressed its condolences and is working closely with local authorities to ensure the swift repatriation of the victims’ remains to India. The mission is also in contact with the families of the deceased, offering support during this difficult time.

How Did the Poisoning Occur?

The workers were found in their sleep in rooms filled with carbon monoxide gas, likely produced by the power generator that was turned on after a power cut. The generator’s placement in a confined area may have led to the dangerous gas accumulating in the rooms, causing asphyxiation. This form of poisoning is particularly dangerous because carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless, and difficult to detect, making it a silent threat.

What is Carbon Monoxide Poisoning?

Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs when a person inhales carbon monoxide, a toxic gas produced by burning fuel. Inhalation of large amounts of CO can prevent the body from properly using oxygen, affecting vital organs like the brain and heart. Symptoms include dizziness, weakness, nausea, and in severe cases, unconsciousness or death. The effects of prolonged exposure can be devastating, leading to brain damage, heart problems, and even coma.

Treatment for Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Immediate treatment for carbon monoxide poisoning involves breathing in pure oxygen, which helps displace the toxic gas from the bloodstream. In severe cases, hyperbaric oxygen therapy is used, where the patient breathes oxygen at higher pressures in a specialized chamber. Prolonged exposure without treatment can result in permanent damage to organs and even be fatal.

ALSO READ: Moscow Requested For Evacuation’: Assad Reveals In His First Remark

Filed under

carbon monoxide gas danger Carbon Monoxide Poisoning carbon monoxide symptoms Georgia news India embassy Georgia Indian workers deaths

Advertisement

Also Read

Badlapur Assault Case: Probe Complete, Officer Suspended, SIT Tells Bombay HC

Badlapur Assault Case: Probe Complete, Officer Suspended, SIT Tells Bombay HC

Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025: ₹55 Crore Geo Tube Plant Set to Ensure No Untreated Water Flows into Ganga

Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025: ₹55 Crore Geo Tube Plant Set to Ensure No Untreated Water Flows...

Delhi HC Seeks Centre’s Reply On National Sports Club’s Plea For Compensation

Delhi HC Seeks Centre’s Reply On National Sports Club’s Plea For Compensation

Taxi And Ambulance Driver May Have Lower Risk Of Alzheimer’s Reveals Study, Here’s WHY

Taxi And Ambulance Driver May Have Lower Risk Of Alzheimer’s Reveals Study, Here’s WHY

India Eyes Regulation Of DeFi Amid Growing Risks To Financial System

India Eyes Regulation Of DeFi Amid Growing Risks To Financial System

Entertainment

Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash For Alleged Question With ‘Racist’ Undertone To ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee Kumar On His Show, Here’s What Happened

Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash For Alleged Question With ‘Racist’ Undertone To ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee Kumar

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made Him Guardian Of Hindu?’

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will No Longer Be Available Globally

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With Family: Praying For Christmas Miracle

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox