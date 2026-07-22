What Is Census Self-Enumeration? How to Register Online, Eligibility, Application Process, Documents | Step-by-Step Guide

Census Self-Enumeration is a new digital facility in India’s first fully digital Census that allows citizens to fill out their household and housing details. There is no need for citizens to wait for a government official to record them manually. The main aim of the Census Self-Enumeration is to save time, increase data accuracy, and offer maximum flexibility to families as they can complete the questionnaire on their own. The census is important for an accurate understanding of the social, economic, and current living conditions of people from multiple backgrounds living in India.

Type of Census

The Census will be carried out in two phases. The first phase is called the House Listing and Housing Census which collects information about houses and the basic facilities available such as drinking water, toilets, electricity, cooking fuel, internet access, household appliances, and vehicles.

The second phase is known as Population enumeration. This phase focuses on collecting details about the people living in each household. This includes information such as religion, community, education, language, employment, occupation and health status.

Step by Step Online Application Process

Access the Portal : Open the Official Self-Enumeration Portal. Scroll down and select your specific State or Union Territory from the dropdown menu, then complete the Captcha verification.

Household Registration : Enter the exact name of the Head of the Household and a valid mobile number. Enter the OTP received via SMS and select your preferred language from 16 regional options.

Pin Your Location : Fill in your geographic address details (District, Town/Village, PIN Code, and local landmarks). Use the built-in interactive map tool to drop a precise digital pin on your house location

Complete the Housing Questionnaire : Answer a series of roughly 33 questions split into structural segments:

House Structure : Building materials used for your floors, walls, and roofs. Household Amenities : Ownership status of the home, member count (gender breakdown), drinking water access, electricity connection, and toilet/sanitation facilities. Assets & Lifestyle : Availability of internet, smartphones, TVs, motor vehicles, and primary cooking fuel types.

Review and Edit : The portal lets you save drafts to continue later. Carefully review all data fields on the preview window before hitting the final button, as edits cannot be made after submission.

Generate Your SE ID : Click “Final Submit” . The system will instantly generate a unique 11-digit Self-Enumeration ID (SE ID) prefixed with the letter “H” and dispatch it to your phone via SMS.

The first phase of the Census includes 33 questions about a household. These cover details such as the type of houses, the materials used for the floor and walls, the number of rooms, whether the house is owned or rented, its overall condition, and the number of people living there.

Under the Census Act og 1948 it is mandatory for citizens to provide accurate information. If any individual give false or inaccurate information, then they will have to pay a fine as per the records.

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