What Is Chandipura Virus? Gujarat Outbreak Claims 12 Lives in a Month; Check History, Name-Origin, Symptoms, Treatment, Vaccine and More

Gujarat has reported 12 child deaths in the last month amid rising concerns over the spread of the Chandipura virus (CHPV). The latest tests reveal that three children have been confirmed to have contracted the virus, but authorities are still awaiting results of tests on nine other suspected cases.

Suspected and confirmed cases have been reported from Gandhinagar, Sabarkantha, Kheda, Aravalli and Panchmahal districts, prompting the state government to ramp up surveillance and containment activities in the affected areas.

State Health Minister Prafulla Pansaria said three children have died after testing positive for Chandipura virus. Two deaths were reported from Godhra, and one child from Himmatnagar also died of the infection. However, there are nine other deaths due to the virus, but their reports are still pending.

“The Ministry of Health has implemented robust containment measures, including active surveillance and vector control, to curb further spread of the disease,” the Minister said.

What Is Chandipura Virus and What’s the Reason Behind Its Name?

Chandipura virus (CHPV) is a rare but potentially life-threatening virus belonging to the Rhabdoviridae family. It causes Chandipura viral encephalitis, a severe infection that leads to inflammation of the brain and primarily affects children.

The virus was first identified in 1965 after being isolated from the blood samples of two patients in Chandipura village in Maharashtra. Since then, several outbreaks have been reported in central India, particularly during the monsoon season.

Chandipura virus is believed to be transmitted mainly through the bite of infected sand flies. The virus has been isolated from sand flies in both India and parts of West Africa, making these insects the primary vectors responsible for its spread.

Chandipura Virus: What are Its Symptoms?

Chandipura virus infection typically begins with a sudden onset of symptoms, which may worsen within a short period. Common signs include:

High fever

Severe headache

Vomiting

Weakness and fatigue

Muscle pain

Irritability or excessive drowsiness

Convulsions or seizures

Confusion

Loss of consciousness in severe cases

Doctors advise parents to take the child to a doctor immediately if he or she develops high fever and neurological symptoms, as late treatment can lead to serious complications.

Who is Most at Risk from Chandipura Virus?

While the virus can infect people of all ages, those under 15 are considered the most vulnerable. Greater risk is faced by those living in rural or forested areas where the suspected vectors for the virus, sand flies, are common.

Poor sanitation, poor waste management and increased activity of insects during the monsoon season are also believed to make communities more vulnerable to the spread of the disease.

Is there Any Vaccine For Chandipura Virus?

There is no approved antiviral drug or vaccine against Chandipura virus infection. Supportive treatment is the mainstay to control symptoms and prevent complications.

Severe illness may require hospital admission and treatment with intravenous fluids, medications to control fever and seizures, oxygen support and close neurological monitoring. Medical experts say that early treatment increases the chances of recovery significantly.

Best Defence is Still Prevention

There is no vaccine available, and public health officials recommend preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection. The measures include using mosquito nets, using full-sleeved clothes, using insect repellents, keeping the surroundings clean to reduce breeding of insects and avoiding areas where sand fly activity is high.

Parents are also advised to seek immediate medical care if children develop sudden fever, vomiting, seizures or unusual drowsiness, particularly in districts where suspected cases have been reported.

Chandipura Virus: Hospitals Report Multiple Suspected Fatalities

According to health officials, Himmatnagar Civil Hospital recorded six deaths of children with suspected Chandipura virus infection, while three similar deaths were reported at Godhra Civil Hospital.

The latest deaths were a one-year-old and a two-year-old child who both died on July 11 after showing symptoms related to the viral infection.

Seven Positive Cases Reported So Far

Health authorities have stated that samples of 27 suspected patients were sent for laboratory testing in Gandhinagar. Of the 19 samples tested, seven have tested positive for Chandipura virus so far.

Of the seven confirmed cases, three children have died, and four others are undergoing treatment. Results are still pending for the other eight samples. With the number of cases on the rise, the Health Minister on Saturday held a high-level review meeting with senior health department officials to review the situation and stay updated with the latest measures taken.