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Home > India News > What Is ‘Chappal Protest’? CJP Announces Bengaluru Stir On Oct 8 For Women’s Safety; Prakash Raj To Join Anti-SIR Protest

What Is ‘Chappal Protest’? CJP Announces Bengaluru Stir On Oct 8 For Women’s Safety; Prakash Raj To Join Anti-SIR Protest

The event, scheduled for 10.30 am, is expected to feature CJP leaders, actor Prakash Raj, activists and civil society representatives.

CJP has announced a “Chappal Protest” and People’s Tribunal at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on October 8 over women’s safety, allegations of harassment and concerns.
CJP has announced a “Chappal Protest” and People’s Tribunal at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on October 8 over women’s safety, allegations of harassment and concerns.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 22:54 IST

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a “Chappal Protest” and People’s Tribunal at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on October 8, focusing on women’s safety and allegations of harassment involving women journalists. The programme, organised by Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, is scheduled to begin at 10.30 am. The protest is being held in solidarity with women journalists who have alleged sexual harassment by a Delhi Police officer during a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Prakash Raj, CJP Leaders to Attend

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokesperson Saurav Das and Ranka are expected to participate in the Bengaluru programme, along with Prakash Raj and representatives of youth and civil society organisations. In a post on X, Prakash Raj urged citizens to attend the event at Freedom Park. He said victims of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) from across Karnataka would also be present and appealed to people to join what he described as a fight to protect democracy.

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CJP Plans Delhi Protest

The Bengaluru event comes ahead of another protest planned by CJP at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from October 10. The organisation has been raising concerns over SIR and its alleged impact on citizens. On October 6, Dipke alleged at a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar that Chandrapur police had served notices on CJP activists and pressured them against attending the Delhi protest. He claimed police questioned activists about travel funding and warned that the proposed agitation could turn violent.

Why the ‘Chappal Protest’?

The “Chappal Protest” is being presented by organisers as a symbolic form of dissent linked to their broader campaign on women’s safety, SIR and democratic rights. The Bengaluru gathering is expected to bring together activists, civil society members and supporters as organisers prepare for their larger Delhi demonstration.
Also Read: 3-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi’s Seemapuri Month After Deadly Satya Niketan Tragedy, Several Feared Trapped

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What Is ‘Chappal Protest’? CJP Announces Bengaluru Stir On Oct 8 For Women’s Safety; Prakash Raj To Join Anti-SIR Protest
Tags: Bengaluru protest October 8Chappal Protest BengaluruCJP protestCockroach Janta PartyFreedom Park protesthome-hero-pos-7prakash rajwomen journalists protestwomen safety protest

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What Is ‘Chappal Protest’? CJP Announces Bengaluru Stir On Oct 8 For Women’s Safety; Prakash Raj To Join Anti-SIR Protest

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What Is ‘Chappal Protest’? CJP Announces Bengaluru Stir On Oct 8 For Women’s Safety; Prakash Raj To Join Anti-SIR Protest

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What Is ‘Chappal Protest’? CJP Announces Bengaluru Stir On Oct 8 For Women’s Safety; Prakash Raj To Join Anti-SIR Protest
What Is ‘Chappal Protest’? CJP Announces Bengaluru Stir On Oct 8 For Women’s Safety; Prakash Raj To Join Anti-SIR Protest
What Is ‘Chappal Protest’? CJP Announces Bengaluru Stir On Oct 8 For Women’s Safety; Prakash Raj To Join Anti-SIR Protest
What Is ‘Chappal Protest’? CJP Announces Bengaluru Stir On Oct 8 For Women’s Safety; Prakash Raj To Join Anti-SIR Protest
What Is ‘Chappal Protest’? CJP Announces Bengaluru Stir On Oct 8 For Women’s Safety; Prakash Raj To Join Anti-SIR Protest

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