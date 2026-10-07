What Is ‘Chappal Protest’? CJP Announces Bengaluru Stir On Oct 8 For Women’s Safety; Prakash Raj To Join Anti-SIR Protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a “Chappal Protest” and People’s Tribunal at Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on October 8, focusing on women’s safety and allegations of harassment involving women journalists. The programme, organised by Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, is scheduled to begin at 10.30 am. The protest is being held in solidarity with women journalists who have alleged sexual harassment by a Delhi Police officer during a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Prakash Raj, CJP Leaders to Attend

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokesperson Saurav Das and Ranka are expected to participate in the Bengaluru programme, along with Prakash Raj and representatives of youth and civil society organisations. In a post on X, Prakash Raj urged citizens to attend the event at Freedom Park. He said victims of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) from across Karnataka would also be present and appealed to people to join what he described as a fight to protect democracy.

People’s Tribunal by Cockroaches..Dipke.Ashuthosh.. Sourav and all the youth organisations and the civil society.. The victims of SIR from across the state will be present . requesting all the citizens to participate in this fight to save our Democracy.. come join us tomorrow 8 th October at Freedom Park .. Bengaluru #ScrapSIR #ResignGyaneshKumar #justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) October 7, 2026

CJP Plans Delhi Protest

The Bengaluru event comes ahead of another protest planned by CJP at Jantar Mantar in Delhi from October 10. The organisation has been raising concerns over SIR and its alleged impact on citizens. On October 6, Dipke alleged at a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar that Chandrapur police had served notices on CJP activists and pressured them against attending the Delhi protest. He claimed police questioned activists about travel funding and warned that the proposed agitation could turn violent.

Action packed Thurs for Bengaluru! Freedom Park, 10:30AM Onwards. This Thurs, Oct 8, we will be attending the People’s tribunal on SIR, interacting with Kannadigas who have been wrongfully removed from the voters list. This would be followed by a “Chappal protest” in solidarity with our women. Look forward to seeing you all in large numbers! @prakashraaj @Cockroachisback @abhijeet_dipke @SauravDassss @whattalawyer @Aafreen_Nawazz — Ashutosh Ranka (@AshutoshRanka) October 6, 2026

Why the ‘Chappal Protest’?

The “Chappal Protest” is being presented by organisers as a symbolic form of dissent linked to their broader campaign on women’s safety, SIR and democratic rights. The Bengaluru gathering is expected to bring together activists, civil society members and supporters as organisers prepare for their larger Delhi demonstration.

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