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Home > India News > What Is China’s LD-2000 Air Defence System? Why Did Pakistan Activate It, And Can It Stop BrahMos?

What Is China’s LD-2000 Air Defence System? Why Did Pakistan Activate It, And Can It Stop BrahMos?

China’s LD-2000 air defence system is designed to counter low-altitude threats. Here’s why Pakistan activated it and whether it can intercept BrahMos missiles.

China’s LD-2000: Can It Stop India’s BrahMos Missiles? (Images: X)
China’s LD-2000: Can It Stop India’s BrahMos Missiles? (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 12:00 IST

Pakistan has activated the Chinese-made LD-2000 air defence system to strengthen protection around key military installations against low-altitude aerial threats. But what exactly is this system, why has Pakistan turned to it, and can its 30mm Gatling gun actually stop a supersonic BrahMos missile?

LD-2000 is China’s mobile close-in air defence system

The LD-2000 is a truck-mounted Close-In Weapon System (CIWS) designed to provide a final layer of defence against incoming aerial threats. It is based on China’s naval Type 730 point-defence system and is mounted on an 8×8 heavy truck for mobile deployment.

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At its centre is a seven-barrel 30mm rotary cannon capable of firing between 4,600 and 5,800 rounds per minute. The LD-2000 also uses a Type 347G tracking radar along with electro-optical and infrared sensors to detect and track targets. Some variants can additionally carry TY-90 surface-to-air missiles.

LD-2000 gives Pakistan another layer around key military sites

Pakistan has integrated the LD-2000 into its Air Force network to protect airbases, command posts and logistics hubs. The system is particularly aimed at low-altitude threats, including drones, loitering munitions and cruise missiles.

One reason for using a gun-based CIWS is cost. Against large numbers of relatively cheap drones or other low-cost aerial threats, repeatedly firing expensive surface-to-air missiles could quickly drain missile stocks. Systems such as the HQ-9BE and LY-80 are more valuable for targets that require longer-range missile interception.

LD-2000 is built for fast terminal defence, but BrahMos is different

The key question is whether the LD-2000 can defend against BrahMos. The missile can travel at around Mach 2.8 to 3.0 and fly at very low altitude, giving a defender little time to detect, track and engage it during the terminal stage.

That makes interception by a 30mm gun system extremely difficult. Defence analysts have questioned whether the reaction time, radar-tracking capability and ballistic performance of gun-based CIWS systems such as the LD-2000 would allow them to consistently neutralise a high-speed supersonic cruise missile.

LD-2000 can target drones, but BrahMos poses a harder challenge

The LD-2000 is therefore more naturally suited to shorter-range terminal defence against drones, loitering munitions and potentially slower cruise missiles. Its rapid-fire cannon can create a dense stream of ammunition against an incoming target, but that does not mean it can reliably defeat every type of missile.

For BrahMos, the challenge is the combination of very high speed and low-altitude flight. The LD-2000 adds another defensive layer around Pakistani military infrastructure, but its ability to consistently intercept a high-speed supersonic missile such as BrahMos remains doubtful and limited.

Also Read: Blast In Andhra Pradesh Kills More Than 5, Injures 10+ Workers At Private Factory; Boiler Explosion Triggered Fire, But What Caused It?    

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What Is China’s LD-2000 Air Defence System? Why Did Pakistan Activate It, And Can It Stop BrahMos?
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What Is China’s LD-2000 Air Defence System? Why Did Pakistan Activate It, And Can It Stop BrahMos?

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What Is China’s LD-2000 Air Defence System? Why Did Pakistan Activate It, And Can It Stop BrahMos?
What Is China’s LD-2000 Air Defence System? Why Did Pakistan Activate It, And Can It Stop BrahMos?
What Is China’s LD-2000 Air Defence System? Why Did Pakistan Activate It, And Can It Stop BrahMos?
What Is China’s LD-2000 Air Defence System? Why Did Pakistan Activate It, And Can It Stop BrahMos?
What Is China’s LD-2000 Air Defence System? Why Did Pakistan Activate It, And Can It Stop BrahMos?

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