LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > What Is CMRL Payoff Case? Why Pinarayi Vijayan, His Family Approached Supreme Court

What Is CMRL Payoff Case? Why Pinarayi Vijayan, His Family Approached Supreme Court

The top court set aside the Division Bench's order denying them the right to appeal and stayed the investigation for seven days.

Pinarayi Vijayan and daughter Veena Vijayan
Pinarayi Vijayan and daughter Veena Vijayan

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 13:19 IST

The Supreme Court has ruled that former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T, and his son-in-law Muhammed Riyaz can appeal against a Kerala High Court Single Bench order directing the registration of an FIR in the alleged CMRL-Exalogic payoff case. Setting aside the Division Bench’s decision denying them permission to appeal, the top court stayed the investigation in the FIR for seven days to allow them to approach the High Court.

Why Did the Supreme Court Intervene?

The Supreme Court disagreed with the Kerala High Court Division Bench’s finding that Vijayan and the other petitioners lacked the legal standing, or locus standi, to challenge the Single Bench order. The court observed that they could be considered aggrieved parties because the earlier order had indicated that the material disclosed a cognizable offence against them. It also noted that they had not been made parties to the original writ petition. The bench rejected the argument that they had no right to be heard before the FIR registration direction was issued. The seven-day stay will give them an opportunity to file an appeal before the Division Bench.

You Might Be Interested In

What Is the CMRL-Exalogic Payoff Case?

The case concerns allegations of payments made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), a public company, to Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a company associated with Veena T. According to the allegations in the Enforcement Directorate’s case, CMRL paid approximately ₹1.72 crore to Exalogic between 2017 and 2020 through monthly payments, allegedly without receiving actual services in return. The allegations have drawn scrutiny because of the political connections involved. However, the allegations are not, by themselves, proof of wrongdoing.

How Did the Case Reach the Supreme Court?

The matter began with a writ petition filed by KM Shajahan before the Kerala High Court. Acting on the petition, a Single Bench directed the state’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to register an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Supreme Court’s latest order concerns the petitioners’ right to challenge that direction. It does not determine the merits of the underlying allegations or establish criminal liability.
Also Read: Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks Devotees During Durga Idol Immersion In Barabanki

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is CMRL Payoff Case? Why Pinarayi Vijayan, His Family Approached Supreme Court
Tags: CMRL money laundering caseCMRL payoff caseCMRL-Exalogic caseCochin Minerals and Rutile LtdExalogic SolutionsKerala High CourtMuhammed RiyazPinarayi VijayanSupreme Court of IndiaVeena T

RELATED News

3,897 SBI Customers’ Records Stolen In Cyberattack, Data Reportedly Surfaced On Dark Web

CJP Activist Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Move Delhi High Court Against Judicial Custody

14-Year-Old Son Kills 3 in Car Crash, Karnataka High Court Refuses to Drop Culpable Homicide Charges Against Father

Can Calling a Supreme Court Verdict ‘Denial of Justice’ Land You in Jail? Karnataka High Court Gives Its Ruling

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds crosses 100 stores milestone this Dussehra: targets 200 in 2027

LATEST NEWS

Hardik Pandya Injury Update: When Will Team India All-Rounder Return To Action? Here’s What Latest Reports Say

Watch Video: 2 Men Drown In Ganga, Wife Jumps To Save Husband, Another Man Also Joins Rescue Bid At Prayagraj’s Kuresar Ghat, What Happened Next?

Christian School Principal Attacked Inside School in Jharkhand’s Khunti, Admitted to Hospital in Critical Condition

Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Jumps 25%, Crosses Rs 50 Crore Worldwide

From Technology to Fitness and Real Estate: Ajeet Singh’s Multi-Sector Entrepreneurial Vision

Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks Devotees During Durga Idol Immersion In Barabanki

Watch: Who Is Ankita Sharma? ‘Lady Singham’ IPS Officer In Saree Fires AK-47 After Dussehra Shastra Puja, Video Goes Viral

Caught On CCTV: New Car Crashes Into Bike Moments After Leaving Showroom In Karnataka’s Sagar

‘He Has More Years To Get Opportunities’: Shreyas Iyer’s Big Message On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India T20I Future

IND vs NZ: Shreyas Iyer Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar Has ‘Very Good Idea Of Dominating This Format’ As India Star In Contention To Play Series-Opener

What Is CMRL Payoff Case? Why Pinarayi Vijayan, His Family Approached Supreme Court

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is CMRL Payoff Case? Why Pinarayi Vijayan, His Family Approached Supreme Court

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is CMRL Payoff Case? Why Pinarayi Vijayan, His Family Approached Supreme Court
What Is CMRL Payoff Case? Why Pinarayi Vijayan, His Family Approached Supreme Court
What Is CMRL Payoff Case? Why Pinarayi Vijayan, His Family Approached Supreme Court
What Is CMRL Payoff Case? Why Pinarayi Vijayan, His Family Approached Supreme Court
What Is CMRL Payoff Case? Why Pinarayi Vijayan, His Family Approached Supreme Court

QUICK LINKS