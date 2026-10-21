What Is CMRL Payoff Case? Why Pinarayi Vijayan, His Family Approached Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has ruled that former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena T, and his son-in-law Muhammed Riyaz can appeal against a Kerala High Court Single Bench order directing the registration of an FIR in the alleged CMRL-Exalogic payoff case. Setting aside the Division Bench’s decision denying them permission to appeal, the top court stayed the investigation in the FIR for seven days to allow them to approach the High Court.

Why Did the Supreme Court Intervene?

The Supreme Court disagreed with the Kerala High Court Division Bench’s finding that Vijayan and the other petitioners lacked the legal standing, or locus standi, to challenge the Single Bench order. The court observed that they could be considered aggrieved parties because the earlier order had indicated that the material disclosed a cognizable offence against them. It also noted that they had not been made parties to the original writ petition. The bench rejected the argument that they had no right to be heard before the FIR registration direction was issued. The seven-day stay will give them an opportunity to file an appeal before the Division Bench.

What Is the CMRL-Exalogic Payoff Case?

The case concerns allegations of payments made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), a public company, to Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a company associated with Veena T. According to the allegations in the Enforcement Directorate’s case, CMRL paid approximately ₹1.72 crore to Exalogic between 2017 and 2020 through monthly payments, allegedly without receiving actual services in return. The allegations have drawn scrutiny because of the political connections involved. However, the allegations are not, by themselves, proof of wrongdoing.

How Did the Case Reach the Supreme Court?

The matter began with a writ petition filed by KM Shajahan before the Kerala High Court. Acting on the petition, a Single Bench directed the state’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to register an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Supreme Court’s latest order concerns the petitioners’ right to challenge that direction. It does not determine the merits of the underlying allegations or establish criminal liability.

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