Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • What Is CoBRA? CRPF To Send Anti-Maoist Mirror Force to Jammu & Kashmir for the First Time

What Is CoBRA? CRPF To Send Anti-Maoist Mirror Force to Jammu & Kashmir for the First Time

In a big move, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is all set to raise a new unit of its elite CoBRA commandos and send them to Jammu and Kashmir. This will be the first time these jungle warfare specialists will be deployed in the region to help with counter-terror operations.

What Is CoBRA? CRPF To Send Anti-Maoist Mirror Force to Jammu & Kashmir for the First Time

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is all set to raise a new unit of its elite CoBRA commandos and send them to Jammu and Kashmir.


In a big move, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is all set to raise a new unit of its elite CoBRA commandos and send them to Jammu and Kashmir. This will be the first time these jungle warfare specialists will be deployed in the region to help with counter-terror operations.

CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh made the announcement on Thursday during the force’s 86th Raising Day celebrations in Madhya Pradesh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the event as the chief guest, had earlier directed that a special CoBRA unit be created for J&K.

Why CoBRA Is Heading to Jammu and Kashmir

The new CoBRA unit will mainly focus on forest areas in Jammu, where there’s been a noticeable spike in terrorist activity over the past year. Until now, the CRPF’s regular battalions and its local commando group, the Kashmir Valley Quick Action Team (QAT), were handling operations there.

While a few CoBRA companies had been sent to Kashmir in 2023 for training, they weren’t actually used in any missions. “They were supposed to be deployed but some senior CRPF officers had raised objections over the deployment in Kashmir, saying the unit was specifically trained to counter Maoists in jungle warfare,” a CRPF officer said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

But with the situation getting more tense, the government has decided that the same jungle skills used against Maoists could now help in tackling terrorists in J&K’s tough terrain.

What Makes CoBRA So Special?

CoBRA, which stands for Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, was formed in 2008 to take on Maoist rebels. These are some of the best-trained commandos in the country, known for operating deep inside forests and carrying out quick, intelligence-based attacks.

This unit was probably formed with around 10,000 commandos and has its battalions set up in all the major Indian states afflicted with Maoism, such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. They have hard work and take up dangerous missions, as a result, their pay is about 15 percent more than the normal pay given to CRPF soldiers.

They are also high-end weaponry, modern surveillance tools, and advanced communication gear. Mostly younger, faster, and trained in guerrilla warfare, they are ideal to be deployed to very difficult terrains such as the forests of Jammu or in the valley.

From Fighting Maoists to Tackling Terror in Kashmir

Until now, CoBRA was mostly active in India’s Red Corridor—areas badly affected by Maoist violence. But with the rising threat of terror in J&K, officials believe it’s time to bring in more firepower.

The new J&K CoBRA unit will be the first to step outside its traditional role. It’s a clear sign that the government is stepping up efforts to deal with the new kind of security challenges coming from the region.

CRPF Day and a Look Ahead

The CRPF celebrates its Raising Day every year on March 19. It was on this day in 1950 that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister, presented the national flag to the force.

Since then, CRPF has grown into the country’s largest paramilitary force with over 3 lakh personnel, taking on everything from riots to elections to terrorism. With CoBRA now heading to J&K, the force is about to take on an even bigger role in national security.

Bringing in CoBRA to Jammu and Kashmir could be a game-changer—adding a new edge to counter-terror operations in one of the most sensitive parts of the country.

Must Read: Supreme Court Gives Strong Warning To Telangana Government, Pererserve Greenland Or Go To Jail

Filed under

CoBra crpf

India has firmly hit back

India Hits Out At Pakistan Army Chief’s Kashmir Comments; Reasserts Jammu And Kashmir Is Its...
The Chairperson of the Na

‘Women Here Are Very Scared’: NCW Chief Visits Violence-Hit Areas in Bengal to Support Traumatised...
Central Reserve Police Fo

What Is CoBRA? CRPF To Send Anti-Maoist Mirror Force to Jammu & Kashmir for the...
It was back in October in

Coimbatore Car Blast: NIA Names 5 Accused In Second Chargesheet In 2022 Bombing Case
Bangladesh formally deman

‘Apologise For Genocide’: Bangladesh Demands Pakistan’s Apology For 1971 Liberation War Crimes; First In 15...
newsx

Security Guard Jailed For 20 Year Over Kidnapping And Raping Minor: Delhi
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Hits Out At Pakistan Army Chief’s Kashmir Comments; Reasserts Jammu And Kashmir Is Its Union Territory

India Hits Out At Pakistan Army Chief’s Kashmir Comments; Reasserts Jammu And Kashmir Is Its...

‘Women Here Are Very Scared’: NCW Chief Visits Violence-Hit Areas in Bengal to Support Traumatised Women

‘Women Here Are Very Scared’: NCW Chief Visits Violence-Hit Areas in Bengal to Support Traumatised...

Coimbatore Car Blast: NIA Names 5 Accused In Second Chargesheet In 2022 Bombing Case

Coimbatore Car Blast: NIA Names 5 Accused In Second Chargesheet In 2022 Bombing Case

‘Apologise For Genocide’: Bangladesh Demands Pakistan’s Apology For 1971 Liberation War Crimes; First In 15 Years

‘Apologise For Genocide’: Bangladesh Demands Pakistan’s Apology For 1971 Liberation War Crimes; First In 15...

Security Guard Jailed For 20 Year Over Kidnapping And Raping Minor: Delhi

Security Guard Jailed For 20 Year Over Kidnapping And Raping Minor: Delhi

Entertainment

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?

Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal Trial?

Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal

When Bold Turns Risky: The Cancelled Fate of Sacred Games, Tandav & Leila

When Bold Turns Risky: The Cancelled Fate of Sacred Games, Tandav & Leila

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious Explosive Accusations

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave