What Is CoBRA? CRPF To Send Anti-Maoist Mirror Force to Jammu & Kashmir for the First Time

In a big move, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is all set to raise a new unit of its elite CoBRA commandos and send them to Jammu and Kashmir. This will be the first time these jungle warfare specialists will be deployed in the region to help with counter-terror operations.

CRPF Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh made the announcement on Thursday during the force’s 86th Raising Day celebrations in Madhya Pradesh. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the event as the chief guest, had earlier directed that a special CoBRA unit be created for J&K.

Why CoBRA Is Heading to Jammu and Kashmir

The new CoBRA unit will mainly focus on forest areas in Jammu, where there’s been a noticeable spike in terrorist activity over the past year. Until now, the CRPF’s regular battalions and its local commando group, the Kashmir Valley Quick Action Team (QAT), were handling operations there.

While a few CoBRA companies had been sent to Kashmir in 2023 for training, they weren’t actually used in any missions. “They were supposed to be deployed but some senior CRPF officers had raised objections over the deployment in Kashmir, saying the unit was specifically trained to counter Maoists in jungle warfare,” a CRPF officer said.

But with the situation getting more tense, the government has decided that the same jungle skills used against Maoists could now help in tackling terrorists in J&K’s tough terrain.

What Makes CoBRA So Special?

CoBRA, which stands for Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, was formed in 2008 to take on Maoist rebels. These are some of the best-trained commandos in the country, known for operating deep inside forests and carrying out quick, intelligence-based attacks.

This unit was probably formed with around 10,000 commandos and has its battalions set up in all the major Indian states afflicted with Maoism, such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. They have hard work and take up dangerous missions, as a result, their pay is about 15 percent more than the normal pay given to CRPF soldiers.

They are also high-end weaponry, modern surveillance tools, and advanced communication gear. Mostly younger, faster, and trained in guerrilla warfare, they are ideal to be deployed to very difficult terrains such as the forests of Jammu or in the valley.

From Fighting Maoists to Tackling Terror in Kashmir

Until now, CoBRA was mostly active in India’s Red Corridor—areas badly affected by Maoist violence. But with the rising threat of terror in J&K, officials believe it’s time to bring in more firepower.

The new J&K CoBRA unit will be the first to step outside its traditional role. It’s a clear sign that the government is stepping up efforts to deal with the new kind of security challenges coming from the region.

CRPF Day and a Look Ahead

The CRPF celebrates its Raising Day every year on March 19. It was on this day in 1950 that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Home Minister, presented the national flag to the force.

Since then, CRPF has grown into the country’s largest paramilitary force with over 3 lakh personnel, taking on everything from riots to elections to terrorism. With CoBRA now heading to J&K, the force is about to take on an even bigger role in national security.

Bringing in CoBRA to Jammu and Kashmir could be a game-changer—adding a new edge to counter-terror operations in one of the most sensitive parts of the country.

