What Is Creamy Layer? Non-Creamy Layer Vs Creamy Layer, Income Limit, Eligibility-Explained

Creamy layer is meant to identify socially and economically advanced sections within the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. People classified as OBC creamy layer are excluded from the benefits of OBC reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

What is Creamy Layer?

The creamy layer concept emerged from the Supreme Court’s 1992 Indra Sawhney judgment. The basic idea is to ensure that reservation benefits reach OBC sections that continue to face social and educational disadvantage, rather than being repeatedly taken by relatively advanced families. A person belonging to an OBC community can therefore still be excluded from reservation if their family falls under the creamy-layer criteria.

What is the Income Criteria for Creamy Layer?

The commonly cited central income ceiling for determining OBC creamy-layer status is ₹8 lakh per annum. However, an important point is often missed: income is not the sole factor in deciding creamy-layer status. Government rules also consider the status and category of parents’ employment and other prescribed criteria. The Supreme Court in March 2026 also clarified that parental income alone cannot be used as the sole test for deciding whether an OBC candidate belongs to the creamy layer.

Non-Creamy Layer Vs Creamy Layer

OBC Non-Creamy Layer (NCL): Eligible candidates can claim OBC reservation, subject to the applicable rules and certification requirements.

OBC Creamy Layer: Candidates falling within the prescribed exclusion criteria do not receive OBC reservation benefits.

How is Eligibility Decided for Creamy Layer?

Eligibility can depend on factors including the parents’ government-service status, position or rank, income and wealth-related criteria, depending on the applicable category. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) lists several service and constitutional categories whose children fall within the creamy layer. Therefore, simply checking whether family income is above or below ₹8 lakh may not be enough. Candidates should verify the latest applicable rules before applying for an OBC-NCL certificate, particularly in light of the Supreme Court’s recent clarification.

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