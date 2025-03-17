What Is Delhi Police’s ‘Shishtachar’ Initiative? All You Need To Know About The Anti-Eve Teasing Squads

In a significant move to ensure women's safety in the national capital, the Delhi Police has introduced specialized “Shishtachar” anti-eve teasing squads. These teams will patrol public places across the city to prevent incidents of harassment and create a secure environment for women.

In a significant move to ensure women’s safety in the national capital, the Delhi Police has introduced specialized “Shishtachar” anti-eve teasing squads. These teams will patrol public places across the city to prevent incidents of harassment and create a secure environment for women. Unlike some past initiatives, this effort is strictly focused on law enforcement and will not impose personal or cultural morality on individuals.

#JUST | Delhi will form "Shishtachar Squads" to tackle eve-teasing, similar to UP's Anti-Romeo Squads. Each district will have two squads, led by ACP (Crime Against Women). Each squad will include 1 Inspector, 1 Sub-Inspector, 8 Constables (including 4 women), and a technical… pic.twitter.com/8E7vCf5ben
— Afternoon Voice (@Afternoon_Voice) March 17, 2025

Formation and Structure of the Squads

The initiative, approved by Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora on March 8, mandates that each district in Delhi will have at least two anti-eve teasing squads. These units will function under the supervision of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from the district’s Crime Against Women Cell.

Each squad will comprise:

One Inspector

One Sub-Inspector

Four female officers

Five male officers, including Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Head Constables, and Constables

Additional technical assistance from personnel attached to the special staff or the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS)

Target Areas and Patrolling Strategy

The squads will prioritize areas that have been identified as “hotspots” for crimes against women. The District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) will compile and update these lists, ensuring targeted patrolling at a minimum of two vulnerable points daily.

Operating both in uniform and plainclothes, officers will conduct surprise checks in busy public areas, including marketplaces, metro stations, bus stops, and colleges. Additionally, they will coordinate with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers, conductors, and passengers to encourage them to report incidents of harassment.

Multi-Faceted Approach: Prevention, Intervention, and Victim Assistance

The new squads will adopt a comprehensive approach that includes:

Prevention : Increased police presence to deter offenders from engaging in harassment.

: Increased police presence to deter offenders from engaging in harassment. Intervention : Quick response to incidents in real time to ensure immediate action against perpetrators.

: Quick response to incidents in real time to ensure immediate action against perpetrators. Victim Assistance: Ensuring that victims receive support with sensitivity and without unnecessary public scrutiny or embarrassment.

To maintain the integrity of the initiative, District DCPs have been instructed to ensure that officers operate with empathy and professionalism while handling cases related to harassment and eve-teasing.

Political and Historical Context

The initiative comes in the wake of the BJP’s manifesto promise for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, which included deploying “Anti-Romeo Squads” in public spaces and expanding the city’s CCTV surveillance network to improve security.

It also draws inspiration from a similar model launched by the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2017. The “Anti-Romeo” drive in Uttar Pradesh was aimed at tackling crimes against women, particularly in crowded areas and educational institutions.

With the launch of the “Shishtachar” squads, the Delhi Police aims to reinforce its commitment to proactive law enforcement and crime prevention. By focusing on real-time intervention and victim support, this initiative aspires to create a safer and more secure environment for women across the capital city.