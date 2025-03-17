Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • What Is Delhi Police’s ‘Shishtachar’ Initiative? All You Need To Know About The Anti-Eve Teasing Squads

What Is Delhi Police’s ‘Shishtachar’ Initiative? All You Need To Know About The Anti-Eve Teasing Squads

In a significant move to ensure women's safety in the national capital, the Delhi Police has introduced specialized “Shishtachar” anti-eve teasing squads. These teams will patrol public places across the city to prevent incidents of harassment and create a secure environment for women.

What Is Delhi Police’s ‘Shishtachar’ Initiative? All You Need To Know About The Anti-Eve Teasing Squads

To ensure women's safety in the national capital, the Delhi Police has introduced specialized “Shishtachar” anti-eve teasing squads.


In a significant move to ensure women’s safety in the national capital, the Delhi Police has introduced specialized “Shishtachar” anti-eve teasing squads. These teams will patrol public places across the city to prevent incidents of harassment and create a secure environment for women. Unlike some past initiatives, this effort is strictly focused on law enforcement and will not impose personal or cultural morality on individuals.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Formation and Structure of the Squads

The initiative, approved by Commissioner of Police Sanjay Arora on March 8, mandates that each district in Delhi will have at least two anti-eve teasing squads. These units will function under the supervision of an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from the district’s Crime Against Women Cell.

Each squad will comprise:

  • One Inspector
  • One Sub-Inspector
  • Four female officers
  • Five male officers, including Assistant Sub-Inspectors, Head Constables, and Constables
  • Additional technical assistance from personnel attached to the special staff or the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS)

Target Areas and Patrolling Strategy

The squads will prioritize areas that have been identified as “hotspots” for crimes against women. The District Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) will compile and update these lists, ensuring targeted patrolling at a minimum of two vulnerable points daily.

Operating both in uniform and plainclothes, officers will conduct surprise checks in busy public areas, including marketplaces, metro stations, bus stops, and colleges. Additionally, they will coordinate with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) drivers, conductors, and passengers to encourage them to report incidents of harassment.

Multi-Faceted Approach: Prevention, Intervention, and Victim Assistance

The new squads will adopt a comprehensive approach that includes:

  • Prevention: Increased police presence to deter offenders from engaging in harassment.
  • Intervention: Quick response to incidents in real time to ensure immediate action against perpetrators.
  • Victim Assistance: Ensuring that victims receive support with sensitivity and without unnecessary public scrutiny or embarrassment.

To maintain the integrity of the initiative, District DCPs have been instructed to ensure that officers operate with empathy and professionalism while handling cases related to harassment and eve-teasing.

Political and Historical Context

The initiative comes in the wake of the BJP’s manifesto promise for the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections, which included deploying “Anti-Romeo Squads” in public spaces and expanding the city’s CCTV surveillance network to improve security.

It also draws inspiration from a similar model launched by the Uttar Pradesh Police in 2017. The “Anti-Romeo” drive in Uttar Pradesh was aimed at tackling crimes against women, particularly in crowded areas and educational institutions.

With the launch of the “Shishtachar” squads, the Delhi Police aims to reinforce its commitment to proactive law enforcement and crime prevention. By focusing on real-time intervention and victim support, this initiative aspires to create a safer and more secure environment for women across the capital city.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Receives First ‘Sant Tukaram Maharaj Award’ In Pune

Filed under

Anti-eve teasing squads Delhi Police shishtachar squad Women's Safety

newsx

India Masters’ IML 2025 Title Triumph: Captain Sachin Tendulkar’s Heartfelt Celebration Will Make Your Day
newsx

Tamil Nadu vs Centre: CM Stalin Defends ‘Ru’ Symbol As Tamil Pride, BJP Calls It...
To ensure women's safety

What Is Delhi Police’s ‘Shishtachar’ Initiative? All You Need To Know About The Anti-Eve Teasing...
Srikanth Bolla, an inspir

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge
New Zealand Prime Ministe

‘Proud’: New Zealand PM Luxon Praises Contributions By Indian-Kiwis For His Country
newsx

Monterrey Claims Controversial 3-1 Victory Over Pumas As Sergio Ramos Sees Red
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Masters’ IML 2025 Title Triumph: Captain Sachin Tendulkar’s Heartfelt Celebration Will Make Your Day

India Masters’ IML 2025 Title Triumph: Captain Sachin Tendulkar’s Heartfelt Celebration Will Make Your Day

Tamil Nadu vs Centre: CM Stalin Defends ‘Ru’ Symbol As Tamil Pride, BJP Calls It Separatist

Tamil Nadu vs Centre: CM Stalin Defends ‘Ru’ Symbol As Tamil Pride, BJP Calls It...

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge

‘Proud’: New Zealand PM Luxon Praises Contributions By Indian-Kiwis For His Country

‘Proud’: New Zealand PM Luxon Praises Contributions By Indian-Kiwis For His Country

Monterrey Claims Controversial 3-1 Victory Over Pumas As Sergio Ramos Sees Red

Monterrey Claims Controversial 3-1 Victory Over Pumas As Sergio Ramos Sees Red

Entertainment

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge

Who Is Srikanth Bolla? MIT Alumnus And New Shark Tank India Judge

IIFA Awards 2025: Where To Watch The Star-Studded Celebration On TV And OTT

IIFA Awards 2025: Where To Watch The Star-Studded Celebration On TV And OTT

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why Is He Doing It?

David Warner To Make Telugu Cinema Debut In ‘Robinhood’ – What’s His Role & Why

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide In 2 Days

Court – State vs A Nobody Sees Strong Box Office Growth, Nears ₹16 Crore Worldwide

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s Why

Krrish 4 Release Delayed Again: Fans Disappointed As Hrithik Roshan’s Superhero Movie Faces Major Setback—Here’s

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips