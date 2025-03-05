Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has reignited the contentious issue of delimitation by urging a newlywed couple to start a family early, linking it to the state’s political future. His remarks have brought renewed attention to the concerns of southern states, which fear losing parliamentary representation in the upcoming delimitation exercise.

What Is Delimitation?

Delimitation is the process of redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituency boundaries to reflect demographic changes. It ensures fair electoral representation by adjusting seats according to population shifts. Additionally, it determines the number of reserved seats for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Mandated by Articles 82 and 170 of the Indian Constitution, delimitation is carried out by the Delimitation Commission, a body appointed by Parliament. While the process is designed to uphold the principle of “one person, one vote, one value,” it carries significant political consequences. States with high population growth stand to gain more parliamentary seats, whereas those with slower growth could see their representation shrink.

History of Delimitation in India

India has undertaken delimitation exercises in 1951, 1961, and 1971. However, in 1976, the government froze the process through the 42nd Amendment Act, aiming to encourage population control. The freeze was extended again in 2001 via the 84th Amendment, postponing delimitation until 2026.

Currently, the 543 Lok Sabha seats and 250 Rajya Sabha seats are based on 1971 census data, though constituency boundaries were revised in 2001. With the 2021 Census delayed, discussions on the next delimitation exercise, expected in 2026 based on the 2031 Census, have already begun.

How Delimitation Could Impact Representation

The upcoming delimitation could reshape parliamentary representation across states. If current population trends are followed, the number of Lok Sabha seats may rise from 543 to 753.

Current Lok Sabha Representation in the South:

Tamil Nadu: 39 seats

Karnataka: 28 seats

Andhra Pradesh: 25 seats

Telangana: 17 seats

Kerala: 20 seats

20 seats Total: 129 seats (24% of Lok Sabha)

Projected Representation After Delimitation:

Tamil Nadu: 41 seats

Karnataka: 36 seats

Andhra Pradesh: 28 seats

Telangana: 20 seats

Kerala: 19 seats

19 seats Total: 144 seats (19% of Lok Sabha)

In contrast, northern states—particularly Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan—are expected to gain a substantial number of seats:

Uttar Pradesh: From 80 to 128 seats

Bihar: From 40 to 70 seats

Madhya Pradesh: From 29 to 47 seats

Maharashtra: From 48 to 68 seats

Rajasthan: From 25 to 44 seats

This shift in representation is a major concern for South India, as it could reduce its influence in national decision-making.

Tamil Nadu’s Opposition to Delimitation

Chief Minister MK Stalin has strongly opposed delimitation, arguing that states with successful population control measures should not be penalized. He emphasized that Tamil Nadu, which implemented effective population control policies, now faces the risk of diminished parliamentary power.

“A situation has arisen where a higher population ensures more MPs. Tamil Nadu focused on population control and succeeded, but this success is now turning against us,” Stalin was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Speaking at a wedding in Nagapattinam, he urged the couple to have children soon, adding, “I will not tell you to have children hastily, but do have them. And give them beautiful Tamil names.”

Why Are Southern States Against Delimitation?

1. Loss of Political Influence

Southern states currently hold 24% of Lok Sabha seats, but post-delimitation, this share could drop to 19%, while Hindi-speaking states would gain about 60% representation.

2. Economic Contribution vs. Representation

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra are among India’s highest tax-contributing states. However, states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh receive significantly more central funds than they contribute. Southern leaders argue that parliamentary representation should consider economic contribution, not just population size.

3. Impact of Women’s Reservation & SC/ST Quotas

The Women’s Reservation Act, which reserves 33% of seats for women, will also influence delimitation. Additionally, SC/ST seat allocations will be reviewed, adding complexity to the process.

The Road Ahead

With delimitation looming, the debate over representation is intensifying. Southern states argue that their economic progress and population control policies should not result in political marginalization. Meanwhile, northern states see the exercise as a fair redistribution based on demographic realities.

As India moves closer to the 2026 delimitation exercise, the battle for equitable representation is likely to become a major political flashpoint.

