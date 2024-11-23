What Is Devendra Fadnavis’ Net Worth And How Much Salary Will He Get If He Becomes The Next MAHARASHTRA CM?

Fadnavis has not made investments in bonds, debentures, shares, or mutual funds but holds ₹20,70,607 in National Savings Scheme (NSS), postal savings, insurance policies, and other financial instruments.

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, revealed his financial details in an affidavit filed alongside his nomination papers for the Nagpur South West seat in the upcoming November 20 assembly elections. His total movable and immovable assets amount to ₹13,27,47,728.

Devendra Fadnavis’ Income and Financial Overview

According to Fadnavis’ tax returns, his total income for the fiscal year 2023-24 was ₹79,30,402, while in 2022-23, it stood at ₹92,48,094.

Movable Assets

Fadnavis declared the following movable assets:

₹56,07,867 in his name

₹6,96,92,748 in the name of his wife, Amruta Fadnavis

₹10,22,113 in his daughter’s name

Additionally, Fadnavis has ₹23,500 in cash, while his wife has ₹10,000. Their combined bank deposits, including term deposits and savings in financial institutions, amount to ₹2,28,760 for Fadnavis and ₹1,43,717 for his wife.

Devendra Fadnavis’ Investments and Financial Holdings

Fadnavis has not made investments in bonds, debentures, shares, or mutual funds but holds ₹20,70,607 in National Savings Scheme (NSS), postal savings, insurance policies, and other financial instruments. In contrast, his wife has significant investments amounting to ₹5,62,59,031 in bonds, debentures, shares, and mutual funds.

Devendra Fadnavis’ Gold and Immovable Assets

Devendra Fadnavis possesses 450 grams of gold ornaments valued at ₹32,85,000, while his wife has 900 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹65,70,000.

Regarding immovable assets, Fadnavis owns properties worth ₹4,68,96,000, including agricultural land in Chandrapur, a residential building in Dharampeth (Nagpur), and other real estate. His wife holds immovable assets worth ₹95,29,000.

Devendra Fadnavis’ Loans and Liabilities

Fadnavis has taken a loan of ₹62,00,000 from his wife but has no loans from banks or other financial institutions. Additionally, there are no pending dues.

Devendra Fadnavis’FIRs and Legal Issues

Fadnavis disclosed that he faces four FIRs and has four ongoing legal cases against him. Despite this, there are no vehicles registered under his or his wife’s name.

What Will Be Devendra Fadnavis’ Salary If He Becomes The Next MAHARASHTRA CM?

The Chief Minister is one of the major beneficiaries of the expansive financial benefits that often follow those in power. At both the national and state levels, the salaries of these officials see significant increases. Among the various Chief Ministers, the Chief Minister of Telangana receives the highest salary in comparison to their counterparts in other states. This article offers a brief overview of the salary structures of key government officials and ministers, from secretaries to those in the Union Government.

Secretaries to the Union Government, though not highly compensated in direct salary terms, have the privilege of controlling significant government funds allocated for various schemes. In comparison, the salary of a Chief Minister may seem modest. For instance, State Election Commissioner Sanjay Singh recently gained attention for a dramatic increase in his salary, rising from ₹20,000 per month (₹2.4 lakh annually) to ₹1 crore per month (₹12 lakh annually).

In terms of top government officials, the President earns ₹500,000 per month, while the Vice President receives ₹400,000. The Prime Minister is paid ₹200,000 per month.

On the other hand, Secretaries to the Union Government receive ₹39,300 per month, while Chief Ministers of various states are typically paid ₹2 lakh per month, though many other Chief Ministers in India earn upwards of ₹12 lakh a month.

As per reports, Devendra Fadnavis will get a monthly salary of ₹340,000 along with perks worth ₹160,000.