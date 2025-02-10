What Is Dharma Sansad? Religious Parliament Proposes To Expel Rahul Gandhi from Sanatan Dharma

In a significant decision, the Dharma Sansad (Religious Parliament) has unanimously passed a resolution proposed by Shankaracharya to expel Rahul Gandhi from Sanatan Dharma. The decision comes in response to what was perceived as an insult to the ancient religious tradition.

Condemnation of Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks

The Dharma Sansad strongly condemned Rahul Gandhi’s actions, stating that his statements were disrespectful toward Sanatan Dharma. The gathering of religious leaders emphasized that such conduct was unacceptable and amounted to an insult to the faith and its followers.

Demand for Public Apology

As part of the resolution, the Dharma Sansad has issued a demand for Rahul Gandhi to issue a public apology within one month. The religious leaders insisted that unless he apologizes for his actions, the consequences of the resolution will remain in effect.

What is Dharma Sansad?

A Dharma Sansad, or religious parliament, is a gathering of Hindu saints and leaders who deliberate on issues crucial to the faith. These assemblies play a significant role in guiding the Hindu community on religious and social matters.

The first Dharma Sansad was organized in 1984 by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. It was during this event that the decision to launch the Ramjanmabhoomi movement was made. Subsequent assemblies have influenced major religious and socio-political discussions.

Key Resolutions from Previous Dharma Sansads

Over the years, Dharma Sansads have passed multiple resolutions concerning Hindu religious sites and practices. The 1985 session in Udupi passed eight resolutions, including the demand for handing over three major Hindu religious sites—Shri Ramjanmabhoomi, Shri Krishnajanmasthan, and the Kashi Vishwanath complex—to the Hindu community.

The VHP’s Dharma Sansads are typically convened by the Margadarshak Mandal, a council of 65 eminent saints from across the country. These religious leaders either participate directly or send representatives to deliberate on pressing issues.

The Evolution of Dharma Sansads

The VHP has so far organized 17 Dharma Sansads, serving as platforms for religious discourse and guidance from saints. The last VHP-organized Dharma Sansad took place in Haridwar in 2019, where religious leaders urged the then-Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to free temples from government control.

Over time, other Hindu organizations have also started holding their own Dharma Sansads, often with the implicit approval of the VHP. According to VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain, while the VHP pioneered the concept in 1984, other religious groups are free to convene similar gatherings.

Jain clarified that while the VHP respects the development of new traditions within Hinduism, it does not necessarily endorse every Dharma Sansad. He distanced the organization from a recent assembly in Haridwar, stating that it was not affiliated with the VHP.