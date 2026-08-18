What Is Divyastra Mk3? Meet India’s Indigenous Jet-Powered Weapon, Its Key Features And Why China, Pakistan May Worry

The successful test flight of India’s Divyastra Mk3 loitering missile system, powered by jet engine, marks the first time that a completely indigenously designed, developed and manufactured jet-powered loitering munition with a jet engine built domestically takes flight. This maiden flight was performed on August 11, 2026 at an allotted airstrip in Uttar Pradesh. Manufactured by defence start-up company, Kawa UAV Pvt. Ltd. (HoverIt) based out of Lucknow, the project started in early 2026 and culminated into a maiden flight within eight months of its inception.

The key feature is its propulsion. The Divyastra Mk3 is powered by a turbojet developed entirely by Indian propulsion technology company DG Propulsion. During the trial, the engine met all pre-defined operational parameters. HoverIt said there was no imported jet engine or foreign critical subsystem involved. “This is not merely a test flight, it is a declaration of intent. India has demonstrated, at scale and at speed, that it can conceive, engineer, and fly a jet-powered precision strike system entirely from within its own borders. Divyastra Mk3 is Atmanirbhar Bharat in action,” the company’s co-founders said, as per reports.

The Sky Has Changed. INTRODUCING DIVYAASTRA Mk3. India’s first indigenous jet-powered loitering munition to take flight. 🇮🇳 Indian airframe.

Indian jet engine.

Indian autonomy.

Indian firepower. Powered by an indigenous jet engine developed by DG Propulsion, Divyastra Mk3… pic.twitter.com/O9Ne8K9YFZ — Hoverit (@KAWAUAVPVTLTD) August 16, 2026

Divyastra Mk3 brings jet power and indigenous propulsion together

Unlike slower systems that rely on conventional propulsion, the Divyastra Mk3 combines a jet engine with extended range, giving the armed forces a faster precision-strike option. The platform is designed as a loitering munition, meaning it can operate as an unmanned strike aircraft and be used against high-value tactical assets, radar nodes and command posts close to or across borders.

According to reports, HoverIt described the system as “Faster. Smarter. Uncompromising” and said: “The Sky Has Changed. INTRODUCING DIVYAASTRA Mk3. India’s first indigenous jet-powered loitering munition to take flight….Powered by an indigenous jet engine developed by DG Propulsion, Divyastra Mk3 completed its maiden flight on 11 August 2026. From programme inception to maiden flight in one calendar year. No imported jet engine. No foreign critical subsystem. Built in India. Flown in India.”

Divyastra Mk3 could add pressure on China and Pakistan

The significance for China and Pakistan lies less in the flight alone and more in what the system represents: an Indian-made, jet-powered precision-strike platform that could give the armed forces a rapid and relatively low-cost option for targeting tactical assets near or across borders. Its combination of speed, extended range, autonomous operation and indigenous propulsion could strengthen India’s ability to respond quickly in a border conflict while reducing dependence on foreign engines and critical components.

The achievement also comes as India expands its domestic unmanned and precision-strike capabilities. Earlier, DRDO completed final configuration development trials of the UAV-Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM)-V3 in air-to-ground and air-to-air modes near Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The system was tested using an integrated Ground Control System and is being developed with Bharat Dynamics Ltd and Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd, with UAV integration by Newspace Research and Technologies.

Divyastra Mk3 marks wider push for India’s defence self-reliance

Reportedly, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had described the ULPGM-V3 trials as a strategic milestone towards Aatmanirbharta in Defence and congratulated DRDO, PSUs, production partners and industry. The Divyastra Mk3 adds another indigenous system to that broader push.

For India, the bigger achievement is therefore not just the maiden flight but the ability to develop the aircraft and its jet engine domestically at speed. For China and Pakistan, the emergence of such systems could add another precision-strike capability to consider along India’s borders, particularly as New Delhi continues expanding autonomous and unmanned warfare technologies.

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