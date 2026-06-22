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Home > India News > What Is Dowry? Its Forms, NCRB Data, Hidden Realities And Laws In India To Curb The Practice| Explained

What Is Dowry? Its Forms, NCRB Data, Hidden Realities And Laws In India To Curb The Practice| Explained

Dowry in India continues despite legal ban, with thousands of dowry deaths reported annually. NCRB data shows high cases and low conviction rates. Hidden harassment, suicides, and social pressure persist, highlighting gap between law and enforcement.

Dowry in India continues despite legal ban. (Photo: Canva)
Dowry in India continues despite legal ban. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 16:42 IST

Dowry is not a new problem in India, but its impact continues to appear in disturbing ways even today. Recent cases like that of Twisha Sharma once again bring attention to how deeply this practice is still linked with harassment and violence in marriages.

By definition, a dowry consists of any property, cash or other valuable items given or agreed to be given by either party to a marriage in connection with the wedding. In India, the term usually refers to money (or goods) given by the bride’s family to her husband’s family at or before marriage, or even after marriage. While this can involve legitimate gifts or support towards setting up a home for the bride and her husband, often dowry is coerced on one party.

What does dowry mean now?

Although historically it is thought of as gifting money or valuables at the marriage, perhaps led by the bride’s family, dowry today can also refer to people’s expectations about gifts and gifts given during marriage negotiations and thereafter (sometimes moving from the wedding) to the groom’s family. These can include gold jewellery, electronics, furniture or property gifts; even loans to be repaid or businesses to be started in the groom’s name. This shift from “expectation” to “gift” makes it difficult to investigate and prosecute dowry cases. Even in community where dowry is prohibited in the form of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, people accept it at least tacitly.

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What does NCRB data reveal about dowry deaths?

According to NCRB 2024 data, India recorded 5,737 dowry deaths, which translates to nearly 16 women dying every day in dowry-linked incidents or suspicious circumstances after marriage. Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number with 2,038 cases, followed by Bihar with 1,078.

Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal also reported significant numbers. States like Uttarakhand showed high crime rates per lakh women, highlighting regional concentration.

Alongside this, over 12,000 cases were registered under the Dowry Prohibition Act in 2024. The data says that while reporting remains high, conviction rates remain disproportionately low, raising questions about enforcement and legal follow-through.

Hidden realities behind dowry cases

Beyond reported deaths and cases lies a wider scene of unreported abuse. Many cases of harassment never reach police stations due to social pressure, fear of stigma or financial dependence. In some instances, families negotiate settlements privately to “protect reputation”. Psychological abuse, isolation and financial control often precede physical violence. NCRB suicide data also shows that a significant proportion of married women who die by suicide are linked to domestic or dowry-related stress, indicating deeper mental health consequences.

What laws exist in India to curb dowry?

India has a layered legal framework to address dowry. The Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961 makes giving and taking dowry a punishable offence. Section 304B of the Indian Penal Code defines dowry death and prescribes a minimum seven-year sentence, which can extend to life imprisonment. Section 498A addresses cruelty by husband or in-laws related to dowry harassment. Additionally, Section 113B of the Indian Evidence Act allows courts to presume dowry death if harassment is proven prior to unnatural death.

Despite these provisions, enforcement gaps, delayed investigations and misuse allegations complicate the legal landscape.

Dowry remains a dark example of how legal prohibition alone cannot erase a deeply embedded social practice. Unless societal attitudes change alongside stricter enforcement, cases such as Twisha Sharma’s will continue to be an unfinished battle between law and lived reality.

ALSO READ: Watch: Fire Breaks Out At Coaching Centre In Lucknow’s Aliganj, Students Evacuated

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What Is Dowry? Its Forms, NCRB Data, Hidden Realities And Laws In India To Curb The Practice| Explained
Tags: dowrydowry deathsdowry IndiaDowry Prohibition Act 1961

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What Is Dowry? Its Forms, NCRB Data, Hidden Realities And Laws In India To Curb The Practice| Explained
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