What is ‘Draupadi Pratha’? Does It Still Survive in Himachal Pradesh? The Truth Behind Polyandry, Tradition and Survival

A recent viral discussion on social media has once again brought attention to the centuries-old practice that people call ‘Draupadi Pratha,’ a sort of marriage where one woman is bound to several brothers. The tradition gets its name from Draupadi, a key figure in the Mahabharata who was married to the five Pandava brothers. While many people think these customs simply vanished long ago there are traces that it was still practiced in a few remote Himalayan areas including parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

What is ‘Draupadi Pratha’?

Draupadi Pratha refers to a ‘fraternal polyandry,’ where one woman marries two or more brothers from the same family. Now, unlike polygamy, where a man has multiple wives, polyandry is more about one woman with multiple husbands.

People often say this tradition was inspired by the Draupadi story in the Mahabharata. Still, historians also point out that the practice grew mostly from social and economic needs not from religious beliefs alone.

This means a lack of resources seems to be the primary reason why a woman ends up being the wife of every brother.

Actress Aditi Negi Opens Up About Draupadi Pratha Tradition Perform in Her House

Actress Aditi Negi who rose to fame from Roadies and is also known as the “Kinnauri Girl’ recently spoke about the Draupadi Pratha being performed in her community till now.

She spoke about the tradition in a podcast and how it is prevalent in Himachal Pradesh, where four or five brothers were married to the same woman.

Aditi said, “If there are two or three brothers in the family, they will get married separately, and different daughters-in-law will come into the family, and then the land will be divided. Whereas their source of income used to be their farm and land. According to the Draupadi tradition, only one daughter-in-law was brought into the house to avoid division. All the brothers were married to her. I had one grandmother, and I had three or four grandfathers.”

She further added, “There was a grandfather who later fell in love with someone else. He married that girl. When he brought his wife home, the grandmother said, ‘I won’t accept a co-wife. My grandfather settled somewhere else with his second wife. I have two uncles and one aunt. But my father has only one wife. They had a love marriage.”

Does It Still Survive in Himachal Pradesh?

In modern day Himachal Pradesh, Draupdai Pratha has largely declined but it still performs in the Hatti community. Women of the Hatti community get married socially to a male member of a family but then go on to play the wife’s role to other brother and mother to their children.

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