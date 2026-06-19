LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer benjamin netanyahu Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer benjamin netanyahu Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer benjamin netanyahu Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer benjamin netanyahu Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer benjamin netanyahu Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer benjamin netanyahu Cocktail 2 business news 18 carat gold price caste system Barmer Murder Case El Tri Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News Anthropic CEO bjp Angadveer
LIVE TV
Home > India News > What is ‘Draupadi Pratha’? Does It Still Survive in Himachal Pradesh? The Truth Behind Polyandry, Tradition and Survival

What is ‘Draupadi Pratha’? Does It Still Survive in Himachal Pradesh? The Truth Behind Polyandry, Tradition and Survival

A recent viral discussion has revived interest in Draupadi Pratha, a centuries-old form of fraternal polyandry where one woman marries multiple brothers. Popularly associated with Draupadi from the Mahabharata, the tradition was historically practiced in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to prevent land division and preserve family resources.

What is ‘Draupadi Pratha’? Does It Still Survive in Himachal Pradesh?
What is ‘Draupadi Pratha’? Does It Still Survive in Himachal Pradesh?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 14:11 IST

A recent viral discussion on social media has once again brought attention to the centuries-old practice that people call ‘Draupadi Pratha,’ a sort of marriage where one woman is bound to several brothers. The tradition gets its name from Draupadi, a key figure in the Mahabharata who was married to the five Pandava brothers. While many people think these customs simply vanished long ago there are traces that it was still practiced in a few remote Himalayan areas including parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. 

What is ‘Draupadi Pratha’?

Draupadi Pratha refers to a ‘fraternal polyandry,’ where one woman marries two or more brothers from the same family. Now, unlike polygamy, where a man has multiple wives, polyandry is more about one woman with multiple husbands. 

People often say this tradition was inspired by the Draupadi story in the Mahabharata. Still, historians also point out that the practice grew mostly from social and economic needs not from religious beliefs alone. 

You Might Be Interested In

This means a lack of resources seems to be the primary reason why a woman ends up being the wife of every brother. 

Actress Aditi Negi Opens Up About Draupadi Pratha Tradition Perform in Her House 

Actress Aditi Negi who rose to fame from Roadies and is also known as the “Kinnauri Girl’ recently spoke about the Draupadi Pratha being performed in her community till now. 

She spoke about the tradition in a podcast and how it is prevalent in Himachal Pradesh, where four or five brothers were married to the same woman. 

Aditi said, “If there are two or three brothers in the family, they will get married separately, and different daughters-in-law will come into the family, and then the land will be divided. Whereas their source of income used to be their farm and land. According to the Draupadi tradition, only one daughter-in-law was brought into the house to avoid division. All the brothers were married to her. I had one grandmother, and I had three or four grandfathers.” 

She further added, “There was a grandfather who later fell in love with someone else. He married that girl. When he brought his wife home, the grandmother said, ‘I won’t accept a co-wife. My grandfather settled somewhere else with his second wife. I have two uncles and one aunt. But my father has only one wife. They had a love marriage.” 

Does It Still Survive in Himachal Pradesh?

In modern day Himachal Pradesh, Draupdai Pratha has largely declined but it still performs in the Hatti community. Women of the Hatti community get married socially to a male member of a family but then go on to play the wife’s role to other brother and mother to their children. 

Also Read: Who Was Ehsaas? Meet Lucknow’s ‘Mowgli Girl’ Who Was Found In Forest, Dies At 18 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What is ‘Draupadi Pratha’? Does It Still Survive in Himachal Pradesh? The Truth Behind Polyandry, Tradition and Survival
Tags: Aditi NegiDraupadi PrathaHatti Communityhimachal pradeshkinnaurPolyandry

RELATED News

Superb Maa Developers and CEO Tikshnagat Waghmare Win Top Honours at The Times Real Estate Conclave & Awards 2025-26

Six Students Script Their Success Story by Becoming Authors

NMA Hosts 4th J. N. Tata Memorial Lecture in Navsari

Northeast India’s Medical Education Boom Positions Tripura as an Emerging Destination for Aspiring Doctors

Kerala Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 5 Districts

LATEST NEWS

What is ‘Draupadi Pratha’? Does It Still Survive in Himachal Pradesh? The Truth Behind Polyandry, Tradition and Survival

Salman Khan Continued Shooting Sikandar Amid Baba Siddique’s Death And Rib Injury, Reveals Co-Star

CSIR UGC NET 2026 Registration Ends Today for June Session; Apply Online Before Deadline

Sunil Grover Sleeps On Ganga Ghat, Viral Video Wins Hearts Across Internet

Who Was Ehsaas? Meet Lucknow’s ‘Mowgli Girl’ Who Was Found In Forest, Dies At 18

What’s Driving the Paras Defence Stock Surge Today? Investors Should Keep A Close Watch

Sreesanth Challenges Harbhajan Singh to Boxing Fight, Revives IPL 2008 Slapgate Row: ‘Meet Me in the Ring’ | WATCH Video

Cocktail 2 Review: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon Deliver a Heartfelt Relationship Drama

Why Scientists Believe Alien Life Probably Exists but Rarely Visit Earth

Eetha First Look Leaked: Shraddha Kapoor Transforms Into Folk Theatre Icon Vithabai Narayangaonkar

What is ‘Draupadi Pratha’? Does It Still Survive in Himachal Pradesh? The Truth Behind Polyandry, Tradition and Survival

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What is ‘Draupadi Pratha’? Does It Still Survive in Himachal Pradesh? The Truth Behind Polyandry, Tradition and Survival

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What is ‘Draupadi Pratha’? Does It Still Survive in Himachal Pradesh? The Truth Behind Polyandry, Tradition and Survival
What is ‘Draupadi Pratha’? Does It Still Survive in Himachal Pradesh? The Truth Behind Polyandry, Tradition and Survival
What is ‘Draupadi Pratha’? Does It Still Survive in Himachal Pradesh? The Truth Behind Polyandry, Tradition and Survival
What is ‘Draupadi Pratha’? Does It Still Survive in Himachal Pradesh? The Truth Behind Polyandry, Tradition and Survival

QUICK LINKS