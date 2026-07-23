LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > What Is FRS? Why Delhi Police Is Deploying AI-Powered Facial Recognition At Jantar Mantar

What Is FRS? Why Delhi Police Is Deploying AI-Powered Facial Recognition At Jantar Mantar

To monitor crowds, screen for wanted criminals, and boost protest security, Delhi Police is planning to deploy AI-powered Facial Recognition Systems at the protesting site.

What Is FRS? Why Delhi Police Is Deploying AI-Powered Facial Recognition At Jantar Mantar

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-07-23 23:16 IST

Facial Recognition System (FRS) is an artificial intelligence-based technology used by authorities for identification or verification by analyzing an individual’s facial features.  According to reports, the Delhi Police Crime Branch plans to install FRS units in and around the protest site at Jantar Mantar. The move is aimed at identifying wanted criminals, absconders, and other suspects believed to be attending the protest.

What Is FRS and How Does It Work?

A Facial Recognition System enables law enforcement and security agencies to identify individuals from digital images or live video streams. The process begins when specialized cameras installed at strategic locations actively scan the surrounding area, continuously capturing the faces of individuals passing by in real time. Once a image is captured, the software automatically detects distinct human faces within the live video feed. Utilizing advanced AI algorithms, the system maps unique facial characteristics— uch as the distance between the eyes, the contour of the jawline, and the shape of the nose to generate a precise digital biometric template for each person.

You Might Be Interested In

This newly created biometric template is then instantly cross-referenced against a central repository of photographs stored within police and security databases. If the algorithm detects a high-probability match between a passerby and an existing record, the system immediately generates an alert, notifying on-duty officers so they can perform manual verification and take appropriate law enforcement action.

How Will FRS Help at the Jantar Mantar Protest Site?

According to reports, the Delhi Police Crime Branch is planning to deploy FRS to monitor crowds at the protest site and identify individuals whose photographs exist in law enforcement records.Reports claim that wanted criminals sometimes mix with protesting groups at the site. To deter and track such individuals, the police use FRS to flag wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders, and absconders. Additionally, FRS assists in real-time crowd management and aids post-event investigations by analyzing recorded footage.  

Also Read: Why Trump Is Holding Iran Accountable For Houthi Attacks In The Red Sea

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is FRS? Why Delhi Police Is Deploying AI-Powered Facial Recognition At Jantar Mantar
Tags: Delhi Police Crime Branch facial recognitionDelhi Police FRS Jantar MantarFacial Recognition System Delhi PoliceJantar Mantar protest surveillanceWhat is FRS

RELATED News

Rahul Gandhi Leads Over 100 INDIA Bloc MPs To Gandhi Smriti; Says March Is For NEET Victims

Why NDTA Directed Early Closure Of Connaught Place Shops And Offices On July 23

Who Can Become Leader Of Opposition In Lok Sabha? How Rahul Gandhi Qualified; Eligibility Rules, Salary, Perks And Key Powers Explained

Why IIT Madras Asked Students To Remove Jantar Mantar Protest Videos?

Who is Rhiya Ahir? 27-Year-Old Woman Who Stopped Mumbai Police Van To Free Detained Protesters

LATEST NEWS

How Did Suniel Shetty First Meet Son-In-Law KL Rahul? The Actor Reveals

Are Badshah And Isha Rikhi Headed For Divorce? Actress’s Cryptic Post Sparks Speculation

Shubman Gill Hopes ‘India Move Forward With Compassion’ As Star Cricketer Urges Peaceful Protests

Sachin Tendulkar Backs Students’ Protest At Jantar Mantar; Issues Strong Statement for Merit-Based Culture

China Open 2026: PV Sindhu Alleges China Of Bias After Losing To Chen Yufei In Round Of 16 | Check Viral Post On X

What Does Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Viral ‘A’ Celebration Mean? Explained

Why Trump Is Holding Iran Accountable For Houthi Attacks In The Red Sea

Who Is Ashiss Kumar Dash? Meet Infosys Veteran Chosen To Succeed Salil Parekh As CEO

‘It’s Done, Bro’: Salman Khan Requests Sonam Wangchuk To End Hunger Strike, Asks Student To Go Back Home

IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer Secures 1st Win As Captain, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Mayank Yadav Power India To 7-Wicket Win Over Zimbabwe

What Is FRS? Why Delhi Police Is Deploying AI-Powered Facial Recognition At Jantar Mantar

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is FRS? Why Delhi Police Is Deploying AI-Powered Facial Recognition At Jantar Mantar

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is FRS? Why Delhi Police Is Deploying AI-Powered Facial Recognition At Jantar Mantar
What Is FRS? Why Delhi Police Is Deploying AI-Powered Facial Recognition At Jantar Mantar
What Is FRS? Why Delhi Police Is Deploying AI-Powered Facial Recognition At Jantar Mantar
What Is FRS? Why Delhi Police Is Deploying AI-Powered Facial Recognition At Jantar Mantar

QUICK LINKS