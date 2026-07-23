What Is FRS? Why Delhi Police Is Deploying AI-Powered Facial Recognition At Jantar Mantar

Facial Recognition System (FRS) is an artificial intelligence-based technology used by authorities for identification or verification by analyzing an individual’s facial features. According to reports, the Delhi Police Crime Branch plans to install FRS units in and around the protest site at Jantar Mantar. The move is aimed at identifying wanted criminals, absconders, and other suspects believed to be attending the protest.

What Is FRS and How Does It Work?

A Facial Recognition System enables law enforcement and security agencies to identify individuals from digital images or live video streams. The process begins when specialized cameras installed at strategic locations actively scan the surrounding area, continuously capturing the faces of individuals passing by in real time. Once a image is captured, the software automatically detects distinct human faces within the live video feed. Utilizing advanced AI algorithms, the system maps unique facial characteristics— uch as the distance between the eyes, the contour of the jawline, and the shape of the nose to generate a precise digital biometric template for each person.

This newly created biometric template is then instantly cross-referenced against a central repository of photographs stored within police and security databases. If the algorithm detects a high-probability match between a passerby and an existing record, the system immediately generates an alert, notifying on-duty officers so they can perform manual verification and take appropriate law enforcement action.

How Will FRS Help at the Jantar Mantar Protest Site?

According to reports, the Delhi Police Crime Branch is planning to deploy FRS to monitor crowds at the protest site and identify individuals whose photographs exist in law enforcement records.Reports claim that wanted criminals sometimes mix with protesting groups at the site. To deter and track such individuals, the police use FRS to flag wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders, and absconders. Additionally, FRS assists in real-time crowd management and aids post-event investigations by analyzing recorded footage.

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