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Home > India News > What Is Hijab And Why Is It Worn In Islam? Can Schools Restrict Religious Attire After Allahabad HC Verdict?

What Is Hijab And Why Is It Worn In Islam? Can Schools Restrict Religious Attire After Allahabad HC Verdict?

Allahabad High Court rules on hijab in schools, explaining religious attire, uniform rules, essential religious practice and institutional discipline.

Allahabad HC Upholds School Uniform Rules In Hijab Case (Image: ANI, representative photo)
Allahabad HC Upholds School Uniform Rules In Hijab Case (Image: ANI, representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 11:31 IST

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a student cannot claim a legal right to change a school’s prescribed uniform based on personal preference, dismissing a plea by a minor girl from a private school in Prayagraj who wanted to wear a Hijab with her uniform. The August 21 judgment also addressed whether wearing a Hijab is an essential Islamic practice and where the law draws the line between religious expression and institutional dress rules.

Hijab tradition in Islam and what the court said

A Hijab is a headscarf worn by many Muslim women to cover the hair, neck and ears. The practice is linked to Islamic teachings on modesty in dress and behaviour for both men and women. Over centuries, veiling traditions have developed differently across regions and cultures, with the Hijab becoming a personal and visible expression of faith and identity for many Muslim women.

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The petitioner, a minor girl who had completed high school and wanted admission to Class XI at the same school, approached the court through her mother. She argued that wearing a Hijab was an essential Islamic practice and said she had worn it at the same institution since Class 6.

Hijab and school uniform rules: where does law stand?

As per reports, a bench of Justices JJ Munir and Indrajit Shukla examined photographs from the student’s different classes and noted: “We have perused the photographs from various classes relating to the petitioner. Except for her, no other girl student is donning the headscarf, even those belonging to the same religious community as the petitioner.”

Reportedly, the court rejected the argument that the Hijab was an essential Islamic practice. “Wherever this issue has arisen, the high courts have been unanimous in opinion that wearing a headscarf is not an essential part of the Islamic faith for a woman to don in the absence of which faith would be jeopardised,” it said. The court added: “It is to be noted that the assertion in the writ petition that wearing a headscarf is an essential religious practice is a bare assertion.”

Hijab restrictions in schools and the essential religious practice test

The court said an unaided private educational institution can enforce a uniform dress code as long as it is fair, non-discriminatory and aimed at maintaining discipline and equality. If the same uniform applies to everyone, allowing individual students to add or remove parts based on personal choice would defeat the purpose of having a uniform.

Reports say that the school told the court it was a private, self-financed institution with one uniform for all students from diverse communities. Granting an exemption to one student, it argued, could undermine discipline and uniformity. The State Government and CBSE also opposed the petition.

Hijab, religious freedom and institutional discipline

Indian courts use the Essential Religious Practice (ERP) doctrine to examine whether a claimed religious practice is fundamental or mandatory to a faith. Where a practice is not established as essential, secular institutional rules such as school uniforms can prevail.

The Allahabad High Court therefore held that students must follow a prescribed uniform and have no individual legal right to add a Hijab to it when the dress code is applied equally to all students.

Also Read: Female Tribal Students Returning To Maharashtra Hostels Face Pregnancy Tests, Rahul Gandhi Writes To CM Fadnavis    

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What Is Hijab And Why Is It Worn In Islam? Can Schools Restrict Religious Attire After Allahabad HC Verdict?
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What Is Hijab And Why Is It Worn In Islam? Can Schools Restrict Religious Attire After Allahabad HC Verdict?

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What Is Hijab And Why Is It Worn In Islam? Can Schools Restrict Religious Attire After Allahabad HC Verdict?
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