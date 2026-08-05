What Is India’s FCRA Amendment Bill And Why US Congressman Riley Moore Is Rattled By It?

Christians have been in India since St. Thomas the Apostle traveled to the Malabar Coast just decades after the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.
But despite this long Christian history, India’s Parliament is considering amending Foreign Contribution Regulation Amendment…
— Rep. Riley M. Moore (@RepRileyMoore) August 4, 2026
What Is The FCRA Amendment Bill Suggesting?
- The organisation must have used a minimum of Rs 10 lakh in foreign contributions over the last two financial years to renew its FCRA licence.
- NGOs and other incorporated bodies must declare many details about their operations to the public. Details include their physical addresses and the internet addresses of websites and social networks, which are already published as required by law.
- Further, it is recommended that the maximum sentence for an offence under the Act be limited to one year, down from five years.
Why Has The Bill Caused A Debate?
Why is FCRA Important In India?
Not The First Time That US Lawmakers Have Raised Concerns
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.