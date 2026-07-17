What Is INS Malvan and Why Is It Named After a Maharashtra Town? Its Features and Strategic Role

INS Malvan (P81) to be inducted on 22nd July 2026 to boost Indian Navy’s coastal defence capabilities. It is India’s latest indigenously constructed Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) and yet another milestone in the country’s push for defence self-reliance under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The INS Malvan, which is best suited for operations in shallow coastal waters, will play a vital role in detecting enemy submarines, protecting India’s coastline and enhancing maritime security in the strategically important Indian Ocean Region.

What Is INS Malvan?

INS Malvan is the second ship of the Mahe class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC) built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi.

The warship with indigenous content of about 80 per cent is a reflection of India’s growing capability to design and construct state-of-the-art naval platforms using home-grown technologies, weapons and systems.

Why Was the Indian Navy’s New Warship Named INS Malvan?

The ship has been named after the historic coastal town of Malvan in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra, which is closely associated with the maritime legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the iconic Sindhudurg Fort.

The name also pays tribute to the earlier INS Malvan, a coastal minesweeper that served the Indian Navy between 1983 and 2003. The Navy is reviving the name in keeping with its tradition of naming ships in honour of ships that have contributed to India’s maritime defence.

Key Features of INS Malvan

The INS Malvan is designed to hunt enemy submarines in shallow coastal waters where detection under water is very difficult. Equipped with an RBU-6000 anti-submarine rocket launcher, lightweight torpedoes and mine-laying capabilities, it can effectively deal with underwater threats.

To counter hostile boats, piracy and other surface attacks, the warship is also fitted with a 30 mm Naval Surface Gun and 12.7 mm Remote Controlled Guns.

Its biggest strength lies in its advanced surveillance systems, including the indigenous DRDO Abhay Hull-Mounted Sonar and Low Frequency Variable Depth Sonar, which enable it to detect and track stealth submarines with high accuracy.

Combined with modern radar systems, these technologies make INS Malvan a powerful addition to the Indian Navy’s coastal defence fleet.

INS Malvan Specifications

Some of the important specifications of INS Malvan include:

Length: Approximately 78 to 80 metres

Beam: 11.26 metres

Displacement: Around 896 to 1,100 tonnes

Crew Capacity: 57 personnel

Propulsion: Three marine diesel engines with water-jet propulsion

Maximum Speed: 25 knots (around 46 km/h)

Operational Range: About 1,800 nautical miles

The water-jet propulsion system gives the ship excellent manoeuvrability, making it well suited for operations in shallow coastal regions.

Built Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Initiative

INS Malvan is a sign of India’s growing thrust on indigenous defence manufacturing. Some 80 per cent of the components of the ship have been procured from Indian companies. Major contributors are Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Mahindra Defence and a host of other domestic defence manufacturers.

The project will help India achieve its long-term goal of reducing dependence on imported military hardware and enhance the country’s defence industrial ecosystem.

Why Is INS Malvan Strategically Important?

With the growing geopolitical competition in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), there is a greater need than ever to secure India’s long coastline.

INS Malvan has been indigenously designed for safeguarding ports, coastal assets, sea lanes and strategic choke points. Its capabilities also make it useful to counter-piracy operations, anti-infiltration missions, coastal surveillance and counter-smuggling activities.

The vessel can function with other Indian Navy assets during Search and Attack Unit (SAU) missions, enhancing coordinated maritime operations in coastal waters.

When Will INS Malvan Be Commissioned?

INS Malvan (P81) is to be formally inducted into the Indian Navy on July 22, 2026. Presiding over the commissioning ceremony will be Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, a sign of the growing joint-service cooperation between India’s armed forces.

INS Malvan is another significant step in India’s efforts to develop a modern, self-reliant, combat-ready Navy with its indigenous technology, formidable anti-submarine capabilities and strategic coastal defence role.