What Is INS Nipun? How India’s New Submarine Rescue Vessel Will Work, Know Its Weight, Speed, Diving Depth And Other Features

INS Nipun is a high-tech Diving Support Vessel (DSV) designed to give the Indian Navy an indigenous platform for some of its most demanding underwater missions. Part of the Nistar-class, the 9,350-tonne vessel can support deep-sea saturation diving, underwater engineering, salvage operations and submarine rescue. Indigenously designed and built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam, it is meant to provide round-the-clock operational support across India’s maritime zones of interest and reduce dependence on foreign assistance.

The vessel measures 118.4 metres in length and has a maximum beam of 22.8 metres. Powered by two heavy-duty diesel engines and automated thrusters, it can cruise at 14 knots and remain deployed at sea for up to 60 days without replenishment. Its dynamic positioning system allows it to hold an exact position despite strong currents, winds, waves and swell.

From Blueprint to Commissioning Witness the construction journey of #Nipun, the second indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Vessel of the #IndianNavy. Built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited #HSL, the vessel stands as a testament to India’s self-reliance in defence… pic.twitter.com/EB1ZlPLd6G — IN (@IndiannavyMedia) August 28, 2026

INS Nipun gives Navy a deep-sea diving and rescue base

At the heart of INS Nipun is its integrated saturation diving complex. It has deep-sea diving systems, diving bells, mixed-gas breathing arrangements and hyperbaric recompression chambers. These allow military divers to live and work in pressurised conditions for days or weeks, reducing the risk of decompression sickness, commonly known as “the bends”.

The ship can support saturation diving and salvage operations to depths of 300 metres. A side diving stage allows quick-intervention diving down to 75 metres. It also has a moonpool, an opening through the bottom of the hull that allows diving bells, divers and specialised equipment to enter or leave the water from within the vessel, offering protection from rough surface conditions.

INS Nipun brings heavy lift and underwater robotics

For difficult salvage and engineering work, INS Nipun carries a 15-tonne heavy-lift crane capable of recovering large underwater debris and wreckage. Side-scan sonars and launch systems for remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) allow the crew to inspect wrecks, survey seabed infrastructure, clear underwater obstacles and track divers.

The ROVs can operate down to 1,000 metres, allowing the ship to investigate areas that are too deep or dangerous for divers. The vessel also has specialised medical and hyperbaric facilities for treating decompression sickness, managing serious trauma and supporting divers and rescued submariners.

INS Nipun becomes the Navy’s submarine rescue mothership

The vessel’s most critical role is supporting India’s air-transportable Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV). INS Nipun acts as the “Mother Ship” for the three-person-crewed rescue vessel, providing the launch, recovery, servicing and medical support needed during a submarine emergency.

In a rescue mission, the ship reaches the location of the disabled submarine and uses its Dynamic Positioning System to remain directly above the site. The DSRV is then lowered into the sea. Capable of descending to depths of up to 650 metres, it uses sonar to locate the submarine and manoeuvres towards its emergency escape hatch.

INS Nipun supports repeated rescue cycles until the crew is safe

Once positioned over the disabled submarine, the DSRV seals its transfer skirt around the emergency escape hatch. Water is pumped out, the hatch is opened and up to 14 trapped sailors can be transferred into the rescue vessel during each transit.

After returning to INS Nipun, the rescued sailors are moved directly into hyperbaric recompression chambers and specialised trauma facilities. This is crucial if they have been exposed to high pressure or toxic gases inside a damaged submarine, as the system allows them to avoid dangerous changes in atmospheric pressure.

The DSRV can then be serviced, refuelled and sent back into the water for another trip. This cycle can continue until the entire submarine crew has been evacuated. Along with its diving, salvage, robotics and medical systems, the Nistar-class capability gives the Indian Navy an indigenous, sustained submarine rescue and underwater intervention platform, strengthening its ability to respond to emergencies in the Indian Ocean Region as its conventional and nuclear submarine fleet expands.

Also Read: World’s Most Powerful Intelligence Agencies: Which Country Has The Most Formidable Spy Network? How Do India’s RAW, IB And Others Work?