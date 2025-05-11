What Is Inside the Secret Government War Manual Guiding India During Conflict With Pakistan?

Over the past week, a thick blue manual — over 200 pages long and kept out of the public eye — has quietly become the most-read book among top Indian bureaucrats. This limited-edition guidebook, officially known as the Union War Book 2010, has suddenly taken centre stage, dictating how the government prepares for war-like situations.

Over the past week, a thick blue manual — over 200 pages long and kept out of the public eye — has quietly become the most-read book among top Indian bureaucrats. This limited-edition guidebook, officially known as the Union War Book 2010, has suddenly taken centre stage, dictating how the government prepares for war-like situations.

Although it’s not publicly available, this confidential manual has been quietly sitting in the offices of chief secretaries of every Indian state and key ministries at the Centre. And in recent days, it has been reopened, studied, and followed more closely than ever before — especially as authorities across the country run through emergency drills, siren tests, and evacuation procedures.

What is the Union War Book?

The Union War Book is not new. The idea dates back to colonial times, and since then, the document has evolved with each major edition coming roughly every 15 years. The most recent version, finalized in 2010, was born in the aftermath of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 174 people, including security personnel. The effort to compile the 2010 edition was led by the then Union Home Secretary GK Pillai — though when contacted recently, he declined to comment.

This manual is meant to act as a master guide for government functionaries during wartime. From how to maintain food supplies to managing misinformation and handling mass mobilizations, everything is outlined in detail.

“It tells these key officers what each one of them should do in case of a war. So there is no confusion at all and everybody has a clear idea of what protocol to follow,’’ said one top bureaucrat who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Who has access to it?

Surprisingly, even officials who were involved in writing or updating the book can’t say for sure who officially “owns” it. But according to what Hindustan Times has learned, there is one copy kept in each state’s chief secretary’s office, and a few are held within central ministries such as defence, home affairs, and the cabinet secretariat.

It’s not shared or circulated widely — even within the government. And certainly, no copies exist for public access. Yet when it’s needed, it becomes the key manual guiding every step of the government’s response machinery.

Still relevant in 2025?

At first glance, a manual created 15 years ago might seem outdated — especially in an age of drone warfare, cyberattacks, and rampant disinformation campaigns. Wouldn’t a book written in 2010 fall short of covering these modern-day threats?

Apparently not, say senior officials. While the main manual hasn’t been replaced, it’s kept alive through updates. “While an updated version of the book is brought out every 15 years or so, every year, the three ministries send notes. These are then pasted on the book. Technological updates are a part of it,’’ explained the same official.

So while the main text remains from 2010, supplementary notes — on everything from cyber warfare to drones and social media surveillance — are added as margins and inserts.

Old-school methods still in play

Interestingly, the book also advises sticking to some good old-fashioned tools. Officials point out that in case of an actual war, adversaries could disable mobile networks or launch cyber attacks. In such situations, going back to basics becomes crucial.

That’s why the Union War Book still recommends keeping radios, torches, and manual communication systems ready.

“In times of war, old is gold,” one officer said with a smile. “The thing for the public to know is that the Indian establishment is very good at handling emergencies. We have a lot of experience and we all know what to do.’’

War prep in action: Maharashtra’s case

Recently, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis held a high-level meeting behind closed doors to review state preparedness. Afterward, his office released a statement in Marathi, which made a rare direct reference to the Union War Book. One line from that note read: “Study central government’s Union war book and inform about the instructions to all the concerned.”

Clearly, the manual has moved from its quiet spot on the shelf to the frontline of decision-making.

What’s actually inside the manual?

The actual contents remain classified, but HT managed to review a sample checklist from one state’s version of the book. The list included everything from food supply plans to the monitoring of inflammatory social media posts.

Under a section titled “social media management,” officials are advised to coordinate with the local police IT wing to track and report harmful online content. Another part of the list urges officers to create round-the-clock staff rosters to make sure administrative functions don’t slow down during an emergency.