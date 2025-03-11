What Is International Day Of Hope And Why Has India Abstained From Voting For It?

On March 4, 2025, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution to declare July 12 as the International Day of Hope. However, four countries, including India, chose to abstain from voting, while the United States was the only country to vote against it.

On March 4, 2025, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) overwhelmingly voted in favor of a resolution to declare July 12 as the International Day of Hope. The resolution, aimed at fostering global unity, resilience, and well-being, received support from 161 nations. However, four countries, including India, chose to abstain from voting, while the United States was the only country to vote against it.

India Among Four Nations to Abstain

India’s decision to abstain from the vote raised questions, especially given that it supported three other resolutions on the same day. Along with Turkey, Peru, and Paraguay, India refrained from endorsing the resolution introduced by Bahrain and Kiribati. Reports indicate that India’s representative expressed concerns that an International Day of Hope might not fully align with the country’s perspective on inclusivity, given its vast social, cultural, and spiritual diversity.

The United States Opposes the Resolution

The United States stood alone in voting against the resolution, arguing that it contributed to an “unnecessary proliferation” of international observances. According to the US representative, many of these observances have overlapping objectives and do not contribute effectively to addressing global challenges.

“In a world grappling with numerous crises, resources and efforts should be channeled toward solving critical global issues rather than establishing more international days. Hence, we cannot support this resolution,” the US stated.

Despite its opposition, the US acknowledged that the resolution had no financial implications for the UN or its member states. However, the US insisted that efforts should be directed toward pressing global issues rather than creating additional symbolic observances.

Support from the International Community

Despite US objections, the resolution received broad support, even from Washington’s close allies such as Israel and Hungary. The resolution aimed to encourage the international community to “promote well-being in order to amplify hope and enhance peace, tolerance, and social stability, respect for diversity, and mutual respect.”

The text of the resolution itself did not contain any controversial elements that would typically provoke abstentions. However, India’s silence on the matter has left room for speculation about the reasons behind its decision to withhold support.

India’s Voting Pattern on the Day

India’s abstention was particularly noticeable given its support for three other resolutions on March 4. These included:

July 25 as the International Day of Judicial Well-being

February 28 as the International Day of Peaceful Co-Existence

A resolution urging states to invest in quality education to strengthen democracy

Each of these resolutions was opposed by the US for different reasons. The US argued that the International Day of Judicial Well-being promoted the “internationalization of the self-care movement.” It also objected to the International Day of Peaceful Co-Existence, claiming it was linked to China’s promotion of the ‘five principles.’

Additionally, the US opposed the resolution on investing in education, citing concerns about terms like “misinformation” and “disinformation,” which it deemed an “unequivocal red line.”

Other UN Resolutions Considered

Apart from the four contested resolutions, three other resolutions were presented on March 4 and passed without US opposition. These included:

The establishment of a United Nations Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan

An agreement for conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction

A special UN General Assembly meeting to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II

Unclear Reasons Behind India’s Abstention

India’s decision to abstain from the International Day of Hope resolution remains unexplained. While India has historically been cautious in multilateral forums, particularly regarding resolutions with broad ideological implications, the absence of a formal explanation leaves room for interpretation. The resolution’s themes of unity, resilience, and inclusivity do not directly conflict with India’s diplomatic stance, making its abstention all the more intriguing.